Coinrealcap Announces Its Pinksale, Aims To Bring Advanced Crypto Tracking Features

Coinrealcap will be open for beta testing come the first quarter of 2022.

—

Coinrealcap is a crypto tracking portal that simplifies data to make it easier for users to make informed decisions. Coinrealcap scans for contract security so that users can easily determine whether a project is too good to be true or not. Coinrealcap helps users avoid scams from malicious actors.

Coinrealcap is still in its early stage. To scale the project and pursue the platform adoption, the team at Coinrealcap is pleased to announce its token presale, which will take place on January 18th on Pinksale at 15:00 UTC. Coinrealcap is equipped with features such as price analytics, social signals, contract vetting, and trading pairs.

The $CRC Token

Coinrealcap has a deflationary token that's used to power its ecosystem. The token with the symbol "$CRC" is listed on major cryptocurrency data aggregators like CoinMarketCap.

For every transaction involving $CRC, a 10% tax is applied to help deflate the cryptocurrency's supply. The tax is broken down as follows - 5.0% Liquidity Pool, 3.0% Api integration and development, and 2.0% Marketing. Token users will have seamless access to advanced tracking features like a custom token dashboard, portfolio auto-tracking, and advanced notifications.

Coinrealcap Roadmap

Coinrealcap is preparing for an additional audit by CertiK, one of the most reputable firms in the crypto audit space. Security audit of the project has already been completed by Dessert finance and Techrate auditors. Coinrealcap's audit is to ensure that the project complies with the highest level of security.

In the weeks to come, Coinrealcap will launch a custom wallet app that's compatible with Web 3.0 applications. Plans are also in place to launch $CRC on major tracking apps like Blockfolio before listing the token on Tier one and two centralized and decentralized exchanges.

The team plans to launch a wrapped version of $CRC that will combine the features of both ERC-20 and BEP20 standards. The token will be tradable on the Uniswap platform. Additionally, the Web 3 wallet will be launched in the first quarter of 2022. And Coinrealcap will be open for beta testing come the first quarter of 2022.

About Coinrealcap

Coinrealcap is an all-in-one crypto tracking platform. At its core, Coinrealcap shows 100% accurate live prices, market rates, and charts from trusted top crypto exchanges globally. This crypto tracking platform tracks more than 2,100 cryptos, upcoming and finished ICOs, and even active ICOs. It also provides a list of blockchain events, crypto wallets, and BTC mining pools.

With Coinrealcap, users can easily research a crypto project and then decide whether or not to invest in the project.

Telegram: https://t.me/coinrealcap

Twitter: https://twitter.com/coinrealcap

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/coinrealcap

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/coinrealcap

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwlHajYzYLh_P28itD4S-Xg

Contact Info:

Name: CRC

Email: Send Email

Organization: CoinRealCap

Website: http://coinrealcap.com/en

Release ID: 89060245