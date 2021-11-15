Coinscope.co launches their own Token, prepares the ground to dominate Markets through its game-changing Ecosystem.

Announces the launch of its native coin

Coinscope, the leading early coins listing, and voting website platform, announces the launch of its native coin as an integral part of its high-growth ecosystem. For the past year, Coinscope has been dominating the crypto space as a leading voting platform, auditing firm, and their recently created NFT marketplace that tends to re-define the Crypto Metaverse.

Tens of thousands of users use the platform and the Android application to discover the latest trends, vote for their favorite projects, and join Airdrops happening on the respective platform. Coinscope is aiming to make crypto discoverable and efficient globally. It provides all the essential tools to assist users to draw their own conclusions.

Business Model

Coinscope's business model is using display advertising, auditing services and a variety of innovative offerings like airdrops or an NFT marketplace to generate revenue. Coinscope is leveraging its high-traffic website and the in-house expertise of its security experts to bring high potential new crypto projects to the market.

Coinscope Ecosystem

Coinscope is building an ecosystem of tools and features around the crypto world. It is the leading crypto listing website, always staying ahead of its competitors by delivering innovative solutions like its NFT marketplace, Airdrops, Audits, Price Charts, Token info Tracking, Portfolio and more. Coinscope is continuously leveraging the expertise of its team to provide clean audits and insights to its users about the crypto market.

Audit

The platform is leading as a blockchain protocol audit authority. It is already counting more than 50 audits. The audit security experts are analyzing and monitoring many aspects of the project like the website, contract, security, roadmap, team visibility, domain info, and many more. That way, it gives the community a good sense of security using an informative report and a generic score.

Airdrops

Coinscope organizes crypto airdrops. It provides quality airdrops from the most recent crypto projects. Users can navigate through the list of current, upcoming, and closed airdrops. It's a great opportunity for the users to earn coins out of nothing.

NFTs

Coinsope contains a unique collection of masterpieces created by artists around the globe. The NFT Marketplace brings together artists, creators, and crypto enthusiasts on a single platform to buy, sell and discover rare digital items and crypto collectibles.

Price Charts

Part of the useful token information indicators are the real-time price charts, price changing, minimum and maximum price, market cap, burned, circulating and total supply of the tokens.

Portfolio

The early staging feature gives the ability to watch the profits, losses and portfolio valuation. Users can add the coins that they hold in their portfolios and track them.

Blog/Newsletter

A comprehensive crypto blog that is covering cryptocurrency news, crypto trading, investment and information around the cryptocurrency world. It also provides guides on how to investigate, buy and track cryptocurrency assets.

Growth Opportunities

Coinscope aims to stay true to its mission and become the leading website for helping new investors become familiar with new crypto tokens and discover new investment opportunities. Coinscope will be launching its native token that will allow users to get access to exclusive NFT launches, exclusive content and early access to new features

Coinscope Token

● Real Use

NFTs, Audits, Portfolio, Airdrops, Price Charts. Coinscope holders will get benefits and discounts from all of its services.

● Passive Income

Just by holding $coinscope tokens, users will be getting a proportion of every transaction made. They just have to buy and hold!

● Marketing on Steroids

The Coinscope team has created a network with dozens of influencers, promoters from many social channels. It has also amassed a user base of more than half a million subscribers. 12

● Secure

The coinscope security experts have a legacy of more than 50 Audits. The coinscope token is audited and transparent for everyone.

● Growth

The rapid rise of active users and website engagement has enabled the Coinscope team to deliver multiple features and create a challenging roadmap to add continuous value to its community.

● Reputation

Coinscope is the leading early coin listing and voting platform. It has built an ecosystem based on its team’s hard work and trustworthy reputation

