CoinW Showcased at the "Oscars" of the Soccer world And Became the First Crypto Cooperation Agency of 13th Annual Globe Soccer Awards





The quadrennial Qatar World Cup is approaching, and the Dubai Global Soccer Awards will be held just before the World Cup. The annual ceremony which will be held three days after the award ceremony, has gathered top figures including Infantino, Platini, Capello, Mourinho, Maradona, Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo.



The Dubai Globe Football Awards was founded in 2010 and covers all aspects of soccer, including Best Football Agent, Best Contribution of the Year, Best signings of the Year, Best Club of the Year, and even Most Influential Player in Social Media, Best E-Sports.



The 2022 Global Soccer Awards announced the shortlist of candidates for each awards. In the list of best male soccer players, Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Mbappé, Benzema and other stars are listed.



CoinW debuts the annual soccer banquet, Exploring the unlimited possibilities of the sports industry.



CoinW was established in 2017, has experienced many rounds of bull and bear turnover and still operates smoothly. With sufficient liquidity, intelligent risk control system, authoritative compliance regulation, bank-grade capital security, global strategic layout and perfect ecological system, it has now leaped to a world-class comprehensive crypto asset trading platform.



CoinW has been actively exploring the possibilities of the sports and made its debut in La Liga in May, helped the world-class boxing event Kunlun Fight in June, and sponsored the East Asian Cup and the old European soccer club in July, showing the strong strength and influence of it.



More people will be exposed to crypto assets and recognize the positiveness and significance of blockchain for financial inclusion.



As a world-class comprehensive crypto asset trading platform, CoinW has been laying out the international market. In addition to cooperating with sports events, CoinW has also participated in global summits and exhibitions in the field of crypto in Dubai, Canada, Singapore, London, Vietnam and Turkey in 2022, and is moving forward on the road of globalization. In order to deepen brand image, CoinW will strengthen its cooperation with large international sports events to expand CoinW's global influence.



