Colfax, WA Pizzeria Adds Primo Pesto Pizza with Savory Toppings: Menu Update

Westside Pizza (509-397-0000) in Colfax has released its new Primo Pesto Pizza, an Italian-inspired specialty pizza featuring a creamy blend of basil pesto and Alfredo sauce topped with mushroom, garlic and sausage.

The pizza makers at Westside Pizza's Colfax location have introduced a new style to their list of Favorite Pizzas. With the new Primo Pesto Pizza, customers can experience a fusion of traditional and modern Italian-inspired ingredients, from their signature parmesan blend to the creamy pesto Alfredo sauce that tops every slice.

More details can be found at https://westsidepizza.com/locations/colfax

The Primo Pesto Pizza represents a unique addition to the restaurant's diverse selection alongside its popular Westside, pineapple-topped Big Kahuna, and Meat Mania pizzas.

At the heart of the Primo Pesto Pizza lies the star ingredient: a creamy pesto Alfredo sauce that blends the flavors of basil pesto with the velvety richness of Alfredo sauce. This pizza pays homage to the classic tastes of Genoa while introducing a twist that may excite customers. The pesto sauce blends basil, garlic, pine nuts, and parmesan cheese, delivering a depth of flavor that pairs well with the other Italian-inspired toppings.

Topping Primo Pesto Pizza's creamy pesto sauce is a curated selection of Italian-American favorites, including savory pepperoni, sausage, and mushrooms. These toppings are sprinkled with Westside Pizza's signature parmesan blend, a combination of Italian-style cheeses that adds a nutty and slightly salty flavor. The result is a marriage of tastes and textures that pizza lovers can enjoy.

But the silent star of Primo Pesto Pizza is its pizza dough. The dough is prepared daily to maintain freshness and consistency. The golden-brown crust provides a crispy yet chewy texture that complements the rich flavors and bite of the meat toppings.

About Westside Pizza Colfax

Serving the community since 2007, Westside Pizza Colfax continues to uphold its commitment to expanding on traditional pizza recipes and styles with the introduction of the Primo Pesto Pizza. The restaurant's Colfax location is one of the company's 40 franchises that operates across California, Idaho, Utah, Texas, and Washington.

"The Primo Pesto Pizza is a true celebration of our love for Italian cuisine and our passion for creating unforgettable eating experiences," said a spokesperson for Westside Pizza Colfax. "If you are feeling extra adventurous, try some of our more unusual toppings, including artichokes, jalapenos, garlic, and pepperoncini."

Interested parties can find more information by visiting https://westsidepizza.com/locations/colfax or calling (509) 397-0000.

