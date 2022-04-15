Colgate launches their new electric toothbrush ‘Tailored for Your Smile’, first on Shopee

Colgate is meeting the oral care needs of Gen Z and Millennial consumers and offering exclusive deals with its Super Brand Day campaign on Shopee Mall







[1] Regional Champion Brands Programme is an exclusive, by-invite only program open to top brand partners, aimed to better support brands in accelerating their growth on the regional and local levels.

About Colgate-Palmolive

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM - Media OutReach - 15 April 2022 - Colgate, the global leader in oral care, collaborates with Shopee, the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, to launch their new electric toothbrush that is 'Tailored for Your Smile'. The electric toothbrush was developed based on the brand's research into category and cultural trends to create product innovations that suit the lifestyle of modern consumers. It is only available online and in five markets -- Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines, and shoppers can look forward to special launch deals only on Colgate's official store on Shopee Mall.The new electric toothbrush lets users personalise their brushing experience with 10 levels of vibration intensities and 4 different cleaning modes — squeaky clean, sparkle, gum care, and night spa. With a total of 33 combinations, users can customise their brushing experience for just what they need.It comes packed with smart features that provide real-time "coaching" for the best brushing experience, including its smart pressure sensor to remind users to apply less pressure when brushing their teeth, a quad pacer that pulses when it is time to change the brushing area, and a built-in timer of two minutes for optimal efficiency.said"We are extremely happy and excited to launch Colgate's first smart electric toothbrush on Shopee to help people in Vietnam noticeably improve their oral health. With a large and fast-growing base of digital consumers in this region, we decided to adopt a digital-first approach aimed at reaching and serving them with an engaging and tailored online shopping experience. We hope to encourage consumers to upgrade from their trusty manual toothbrushes to one that can bring them a personalised brushing experience."said, "In the past year, we are seeing more consumers shopping online for essential products, with 8 times more users shopping online at least once a month on Shopee Mall. We have been working with brands such as Colgate to expand our product variety to meet this increasing demand. With Oral Care as our fastest-growing subcategory, we are glad to be the exclusive e-commerce platform to bring Colgate's innovative smart electric toothbrush to our shoppers. We will continue partnering with brands to offer shoppers access to greater convenience, variety, and value all-year-round through Shopee Mall."Last year, Shopee and Colgate-Palmolive signed their first Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly drive e-commerce penetration for the Personal Care category on Shopee in the region. It marked a key milestone in deepening collaboration on multiple fronts to accelerate the growth of Colgate-Palmolive's digital commerce business across Southeast Asia and Taiwan by more than 20x by 2025. Oral Care is the fastest-growing subcategory on Shopee, driven by increasing consumer demand for trusted brands and innovative products.Starting this year, Colgate-Palmolive became a strategic partner under Shopee's Regional Champion Brands Programme [1] , which will help to strengthen Colgate-Palmolive's online presence and deliver more of their innovative and high-quality products to millions of households through Shopee's extensive reach.From April 17 to 19, Colgate offers exclusive promotions for the 'Tailored For Your Smile' electric toothbrush. The product is 42% off with the current price of 1.850.000 dong. Furthermore, users can receive a 100.000 dong discount voucher and a gift that is worth 750.000 dong from Colgate. Lastly, when joining a writing reviews for the product contest, users have a chance to win a prize worth 2.280.000 dong including: a sleeping mask from Laneige and a year to use Colgate products.Find out more about the Colgatecampaign here Download the Shopee app for free on the App Store or Google Play Store.

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a caring, innovative growth company reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet. Focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition, the Company sells its products in more than 200 countries and territories under brands such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom's of Maine, EltaMD, Filorga, Irish Spring, PCA Skin, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Speed Stick, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill's Science Diet and Hill's Prescription Diet. The Company is recognized for its leadership and innovation in promoting environmental sustainability and community well-being, including its achievements in saving water, reducing waste, promoting recyclability and improving children's oral health through its Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, which has reached more than 1.3 billion children since 1991. For more information about Colgate's global business and how the Company is building a future to smile about, visit www.colgatepalmolive.com .



About Shopee Mall



Shopee Mall is the region's leading online mall offering one-stop access to a wide range of international and local brands and retailers. Shoppers can enjoy three guarantees delivered by Shopee Mall -- 100% authentic products, free returns and free shipping. With always-on deals, entertainment and a robust loyalty programme, Shopee Mall offers an unparalleled online shopping experience and best value all year round. Shopee Premium was introduced in 2020 to add greater variety to Shopee Mall. Users can shop from a curated selection of premium fashion, beauty and lifestyle products from renowned luxury brands.





