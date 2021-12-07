Colgate-Palmolive signs first Memorandum of Understanding with Shopee, aims to grow digital commerce business more than 20 times by 2025

Multi-year strategic partnership formed to capture fast-growing online demand for high-quality oral care, home care and personal care products in Southeast Asia and Taiwan

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 7 December 2021 - Shopee, the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan, and Colgate-Palmolive have signed their first Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly drive e-commerce penetration of Oral Care, Home Care and Personal Care products and category on Shopee, across seven markets in the region. This effort reflects Colgate's commitment to the market and a deepening collaboration with Shopee to help grow its digital commerce business across Southeast Asia and Taiwan, more than 20 times by 2025.









Mr Mukul Deoras, President of Colgate-Palmolive APAC and Mr Chris Feng, Chief Executive Officer, Shopee, at the MoU signing ceremony held over teleconference

Starting 2022, Colgate-Palmolive will become a strategic partner under Shopee's Regional Champion Brands Programme[1] , which will help to strengthen Colgate-Palmolive's online presence and deliver more of their innovative and high-quality products to millions of households through Shopee's extensive reach.

Capturing growth opportunities in Oral Care

As more consumers in Southeast Asia continue to adopt e-commerce, online sales is projected to generate 21% of the total market revenue of the Personal Care category by 2023[2] . On Shopee, the Oral Care segment of the Personal Care category is one of the fastest-growing subcategories, driven by the shift to shopping online for daily essentials and increasing demand for innovative products such as electric toothbrushes.

Mukul Deoras, President of Colgate-Palmolive APAC, said, "We are excited to grow our partnership with Shopee to better serve our customers in the region. As the world's leading Oral Care company, we look forward to winning together in Personal Care with Shopee by maximising the potential of our digital commerce business. To achieve this, we will focus on delivering greater value and enhanced customer experiences through our differentiated product offerings and innovations."

Since launching their official store on Shopee Mall in 2019, Colgate-Palmolive has achieved steady growth year-on-year, and has consecutively ranked among the Top 5 Personal care brands during Shopee's year-end mega shopping campaigns. In the most recent 11.11 Big Sale, Colgate achieved a record highest sales in a single day and grew more than 100% for some markets vs 9.9 Super Shopping Day.

Chris Feng, Chief Executive Officer at Shopee, said, "Shopee is glad to be a strategic e-commerce partner to one of the world's most recognised Personal and Oral Care brands. As a market leader, Colgate-Palmolive has achieved tremendous growth in the past year and will be a valuable partner in helping to drive further online expansion of the Personal Care category on Shopee. We hope to support Colgate-Palmolive in capturing more opportunities through our robust ecosystem and deep understanding of consumers in each market".

Adopting data-driven approaches to elevate the brand experience

To accelerate their growth momentum, Colgate-Palmolive will continue to activate a hyper localised strategy that delivers high value oral care innovations that cater to the evolving needs of customers. Earlier this year, Colgate-Palmolive and Shopee launched a joint oral care study to identify gaps, behaviors, and unmet needs of Generation Z shoppers. As a result of the insights garnered, Colgate-Palmolive and Shopee co-created and launched a new toothbrush series with the "Brush Your Way '' regional campaign in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam and Philippines. This first collaboration not only achieved a 14 times uplift in orders but also helped Colgate-Palmolive acquire 70% more new buyers on Shopee.

By enhancing data-sharing and leveraging mutual insights on consumer behaviour, Colgate-Palmolive and Shopee will be able to deliver more personalized and curated brand content to deepen connection with shoppers.





Both parties are also committed to collaborating more closely on marketing and co-branding efforts, including piloting of new features and tools, as well as improving customer service to provide the best possible shopping experience on Shopee.





At the upcoming Shopee 12.12 Birthday Sale, Colgate-Palmolive will be wrapping up the year with special deals and promotions with Shopee, aimed at reaching more new and existing users in Singapore , Malaysia , Thailand , Taiwan , Indonesia , Vietnam and The Philippines .



[1] Regional Champion Brands Programme is an exclusive, by-invite only program open to top brand partners, aimed to better support brands in accelerating their growth on the regional and local levels. Shopee currently has 17 brands on board this programme. [2] Statista, Personal Care



About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a caring, innovative growth company reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet. Focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition, the Company sells its products in more than 200 countries and territories under brands such as Colgate, Palmolive, elmex, hello, meridol, Sorriso, Tom's of Maine, EltaMD, Filorga, Irish Spring, PCA Skin, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Speed Stick, Ajax, Axion, Fabuloso, Soupline and Suavitel, as well as Hill's Science Diet and Hill's Prescription Diet. The Company is recognized for its leadership and innovation in promoting environmental sustainability and community well-being, including its achievements in saving water, reducing waste, promoting recyclability and improving children's oral health through its Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, which has reached more than 1.3 billion children since 1991. For more information about Colgate's global business and how the Company is building a future to smile about, visit www.colgatepalmolive.com.

About Shopee

Shopee is the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia & Taiwan. Shopee connects shoppers, brands and sellers across Asia and other fast-growing markets, empowering anyone to buy and sell anywhere and at any time.

Shopee offers an easy, secure, and engaging experience that is enjoyed by millions of people daily. It offers a wide product assortment, supported by integrated payments and logistics, as well as popular entertainment features tailored for each market. Shopee is also a key contributor to the region's digital economy with a firm commitment to helping brands and entrepreneurs succeed in e-commerce.

Shopee is a part of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE), a leading global consumer internet company. In addition to Shopee, Sea's other core businesses include its digital entertainment arm, Garena, and digital financial services arm, SeaMoney. Sea's mission is to better the lives of consumers and small businesses with technology.









