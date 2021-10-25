The Collaboration Between Solve Education! and Ecoles au Senegal Makes Education Technology for African Youth a Possibility.

The promising initiative offers equal education opportunities to secondary school goers in Nigeria, Senegal, Cameroon, and Ethiopia

—

Ecole au Senegal, Senegal’s first digital platform that enables education technology for African youth, announced a strategic partnership with Solve Education!, a Singapore based global education-technology nonprofit, to bring education to the 120,000 students on its platform and 3 million young Senegalese across the country. To date, Solve Education! has delivered over 1.6million lessons globally through its digital platforms, «Dawn of Civilization » and «Ed the learning bot ».

On October 15, 2021, Ecoles au Senegal partnered with Solve Education!, known globally for promoting universal access to quality education for greater equity. The objective is to provide a versatile digital platform to broadcast educational content covering the secondary school curriculum, improve results and increase the student success rates in the general exams. This collaboration is a major innovation in Senegal, as it leverages a new delivery method in the form of a chatbot. The platform has gamified class content and the preparatory exercises for exams with the hope of attracting the Senegalese youth who are deprived of the resources required to succeed in the general exams, especially the baccalaureate and the middle school diploma.

This movement promotes e-learning and empowers the fight against inequalities in education as it targets students who only have access to low-end phones with limited memory space. As chatbots are commonly used among mobile users, teaching with a chatbot also addresses audiences with limited digital literacy. Learners now have the opportunity to interact with the chatbot, which will be available in the Telegram application to practice target examination exercises for free. This approach will allow students to self-assess their skills and knowledge to better prepare for exams. “This collaboration brings in innovative technology to facilitate the students’ learning outcomes in Senegal”, Cherif Ndiaye, Director of Ecoles au Senegal, stated. “Given the success of this technological feat in other countries, we are convinced that our students will highly appreciate it.”

In conjunction with this partnership, Solve Education! will also conduct “Play, Learn and Earn” challenges, including exciting prizes, like data packages, grocery vouchers and cash. These learning competitions are exclusively for everyone learning through “Ed the learning bot” on Telegram @edthelearningbot. Janine Teo, CEO of Solve Education! summarized their attempt to eradicate illiteracy among the youth through technology, “Solve Education! is committed to supporting governments, schools, teachers and other NGOs to innovate and digitize their educational content. We also provide grants for our digital tools so that our selected partners can provide their students with an effective education.”

About Solve Education!

Solve Education! is a non-profit organization that is committed to helping children and youth around the globe who don’t go to school, or feel like the traditional education they receive is ineffective. SE! built an open platform that is integrating evidence-based curriculum and employment opportunities in gameplay.

The team is made up of experienced educators, technologists, and business executives whose driving passion is to close the global education gap, one child at a time. It is headquartered in Singapore, and it has offices in Indonesia, the United States, India, and Nigeria. Some of the organization’s recognitions are Next Billion EdTech Prize 2019 Finalist, 2019 Innovate for Good Challenge Semifinalists, Future Makers 2017 Winner, and Global Learning Challenge Top 3 finalists 2017.

About Ecole Senegal

Ecoles au Senegal is a non-profit organization that uses digital technology to reduce inequalities and access to quality education. Promote scientific subjects as well as the female representation in the educational sector.

We cannot talk about development without promoting education because school is in essence the most appropriate and adequate place to fight against disparities.

Ecoles au Senegal is a platform providing quality educational content to all students regardless of their social background or gender. Beyond the courses, Ecoles Au Senegal offers advice, tools and methodologies to enable all students to succeed throughout the school year, their exams or to motivate them to choose a better academic path from the middle school level.

