Collect Rare Cards and Combine to Earn Unique NFTs of US Presidents with PixelPotus

Nevada, United States, Jul 7, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Just halfway through 2021 and we see non-fungible tokens (NFTs) becoming a staple in every crypto enthusiast's diet. With the NFT market total transaction value reportedly tripling in 2020 alone, NFT utilities and use cases continue to appear, and evolve throughout every corner of the crypto space.



Through the myriad of evolutionary pathways NFTs tread, nostalgia is one such pathway that PixelPotus pioneers, and molds anew.



Collecting cards has never been this innovative or competitive.



What is PixelPotus?



Accurately named PixelPotus, this NFT collectible card game features digital POTUSes (Presidents of the United States) in their finest pixelated suits; lined up for inauguration!



There are a total of 45 POTUSes available, each with a total of six levels of rarity as players combine cards to upgrade their favorite POTUS(es).



You may be thinking, aren't there a total of 46 POTUSes? You are correct, but lest we forget, Grover Cleveland acted as the 22nd and the 24th POTUS. Although President Cleveland would surely adore more publicity, PixelPotus ensures each POTUS gets a fair term in this game!



Get FREE POTUSes Today!



All players are able to claim a free* (*inclusive of a minor Tezos network fee) common POTUS token once per day. To mint the increasingly higher rarity version of each digital POTUS, a player must collect and then burn lower-level tokens to achieve the next tier. For example, to obtain an Uncommon Grover Cleveland, a player must burn two Common Grover Cleveland.



Following each player's free claim once per day, a player may then purchase an additional five random Common POTUSes for 0.125 tez per day. However, the total limit to claims daily is 5,000, and as such, players have to claim as early as possible to avoid missing out. PixelPotus also has a smart contract-powered marketplace for users to post trades and exchange in a trustless manner.



20% of all claim and upgrade fees enter a prize pool smart contract dubbed, "The Treasury." Once a player reaches the highest level of rarity (Unique), they can make a claim against The Treasury contract and receive a 25% payout. This will continue until all Unique POTUS tokens are minted and the final minted Unique token will receive whatever is left in The Treasury.



With only 10,000 of each Common POTUS token available and upgrades requiring lower-level token burning, PixelPotus POTUS tokens will only increase in scarcity. Sporting a bold, unique, and inherent deflationary spirit to the game, eventually, there will be no more cards left to claim!



Community Comes First



The Tezos community is well-known to be one of the most active and engaged communities out there. As the community's needs and wants continue to burst at the seams, PixelPotus responds rapidly; incorporating new features and applying fixes in record time. So far, PixelPotus has been highly praised for its fast pace of development and implementation of new feature requests.



Prioritizing the community, the PixelPotus team has recently released V2, which incorporates the ability to now set buy orders for cards alongside the current sell orders. Additionally, V2 revamps the player PixelPotus interface and improves upon all aspects of the increasingly renowned NFT collectible card game.



In the words of Andrew Jackson: "Take time to deliberate; but when the time for action arrives, stop thinking and go in."



Claim your first free POTUS token today here!



