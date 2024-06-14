Collective Change Institute (CCI) Announces Partnership with Impart to Champion Youth Development and Mental Health

Collective Change Institute to donate all proceeds from "Coaching for Change" program to Impart, in support of youths facing adversity in Singapore.

—

Collective Change Institute (CCI), a leading coach training organization, is proud to announce its new partnership with Impart, a Singapore-based charity dedicated to giving youths-facing-adversity a fighting chance. In this partnership, all proceeds from CCI’s “Coaching for Change” program will be donated to Impart. This collaboration aims to bolster youth development and mental health while providing valuable coaching experience to apprentice coaches and offering free pro-bono coaching to the community.

CCI's "Coaching for Change" (C4C) program has been running for the past 7 years, offering members of the public the opportunity to receive up to 6 pro-bono coaching sessions. These sessions are conducted by apprentice coaches in the Professional Coach Development (PCD) Program. This rigorous coach certification program spans 6 months and is one of the only programs helmed by 5 Master Certified Coaches. It is also one of the few programs that supports aspiring coaches in gaining real coaching experience and clients. As an International Coaching Federation ICF coaching school, CCI adheres to the highest standards of coaching excellence. This hands-on practice is pivotal for apprentice coaches to gain experience and confidence in their coaching skills. In turn, clients benefit from professional coaching at no cost, with the option to donate to Impart upon the completion of their coaching engagement. Making an impact on society has always been a core value for CCI, and its mission is to impact 10,000 lives through coaching.

Impart’s work brings development to the doorsteps of youths-facing-adversity, with a long view towards community connectedness and intergenerational engagement. Youths obtain a fighting chance through their 3 arms: Education, Mental Health Care, and Community. Impart supports over 300 youths each year with the help of more than 200 dedicated volunteers. This partnership with CCI is a significant step forward in Impart’s mission to continue giving youths a fighting chance.

"We are thrilled to partner with Impart in this meaningful initiative," said Jada Seet, Master Certified Coach at CCI. "Our C4C program not only provides essential training for our apprentice coaches but also offers invaluable support to individuals seeking coaching. By supporting Impart, we are collectively championing the cause of youth development and mental health, creating a win-win situation for everyone involved."

The partnership is designed to create a positive impact on multiple levels. Apprentice coaches gain practical experience by working with real clients, members of the public receive professional coaching free of charge, and Impart benefits from the donations made by grateful clients. This collaboration exemplifies the power of community and collective effort in driving positive change.

"Impart is delighted to join forces with CCI in this groundbreaking initiative," said Joshua Tay, Deputy Executive Director of Impart. "This partnership not only aligns with our mission to give youths a fighting chance but also underscores the importance of corporate outfits in building a community of care. We believe that together, we can make a significant difference in the lives of young people and the broader community."

About the company: Collective Change Institute (CCI) is a leading coaching training school based in Singapore, dedicated to fostering personal and professional growth through high-quality coaching certification programs. As an International Coaching Federation (ICF) approved organization, CCI's mission is to empower individuals and organizations to achieve their full potential and drive positive change, with a goal to impact 10,000 lives through coaching. CCI also provides life coaching services to individuals and executive coaching services to corporates.

Contact Info:

Name: Jada S

Email: Send Email

Organization: Collective Change Institute

Website: https://www.collectivechangeinstitute.com/



Release ID: 89132719

In case of identifying any problems, concerns, or inaccuracies in the content shared in this press release, or if a press release needs to be taken down, we urge you to notify us immediately by contacting error@releasecontact.com (it is important to note that this email is the authorized channel for such matters, sending multiple emails to multiple addresses does not necessarily help expedite your request). Our dedicated team will be readily accessible to address your concerns and take swift action within 8 hours to rectify any issues identified or assist with the removal process. We are committed to delivering high-quality content and ensuring accuracy for our valued readers.