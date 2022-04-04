Colliers completes acquisitions in Italy

TORONTO and MILAN, Italy, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading global professional services and investment management firm, Colliers (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI), today announced the completion of two previously reported acquisitions: Colliers Italy, a previously affiliated full service commercial real estate firm, and Antirion SGR S.p.A., one of the largest real estate investment management firms in Italy. Senior leadership teams at Colliers Italy and Antirion will continue to oversee operations of their respective firms and retain significant shareholdings in the businesses under Colliers’ unique partnership model. Antirion will begin rebranding as Colliers Global Investors Italy at close.





From left to right: Chris McLernon (CEO, Colliers | EMEA), Ofer Arbib (Co-principal of Colliers Italy and CEO of Colliers Global Investors Italy), Giulia Longo (Co-principal of Colliers Italy)

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3705d8c8-1400-44d6-88a3-7090120d6ba5

About Colliers

Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 62 countries, our 17,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert real estate and investment advice to clients. For more than 27 years, our experienced leadership with significant inside ownership has delivered compound annual investment returns of 20% for shareholders. With annual revenues of $4.1 billion and more than $50 billion of assets under management, Colliers maximizes the potential of property and real assets to accelerate the success of our clients, our investors and our people. Learn more at corporate.colliers.com, Twitter @Colliers or LinkedIn.

Colliers Contacts:

Christian Mayer

Chief Financial Officer

(416) 960-9500

Chris McLernon

Chief Executive Officer | EMEA

(44) 20 7487 7000