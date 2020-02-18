Colliers Proptech Accelerator Powered by Techstars Opens Applications for 2020 Program

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colliers International (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI) is now accepting applications for the 2020 Colliers Proptech Accelerator Powered by Techstars. Now in its third year, the program continues to seek and support enterprising proptech companies that will help lead the real estate industry into the future. This one-of-a-kind global initiative enables Colliers to source, shape and invest in new solutions across the real estate value chain, giving our professionals and clients a competitive advantage.

Ten companies who represent solutions spanning quantitative valuation, asset fractionalization, machine learning, artificial intelligence, blockchain and virtual and augmented reality successfully completed the Colliers Proptech Accelerator Powered by Techstars in 2019. During the three-month program, those companies worked with more than 150 mentors from Colliers and the broader industry to refine market fit, develop pilots and partnerships with Colliers and source new capital for their growth. They presented their solutions and go-to-market strategies to over 1,000 Colliers employees, clients, industry professionals and technology investors at the concluding Demo Day event.

“With the tremendous appetite for change in our industry and building on the successes and partnerships of our two previous classes, we are thrilled to start the selection process for our 2020 cohort,” said Zach Michaud, Vice President, Strategic Investments | Global. “This program is an important part of our innovation strategy as we continue to search across the world for value-enhancing strategies to deliver to our clients, game-changing business tools for our professionals and diamonds in the rough that could disrupt our industry.”

Since the program’s inception in 2018, Colliers has launched 19 pilots and partnerships with our program alumni. To learn more and apply to the Colliers Proptech Accelerator Powered by Techstars, visit the program page

"Colliers is one of Techstars’ most engaged partners, with dedication not only from the highest levels of the organization, but through every level of the firm. They have truly leaned into building a world-class program that bridges the gap between early-stage technology and the real estate industry,” said Ben Liao, Managing Director, Colliers Proptech Accelerator Powered by Techstars. "I look forward to building on previous years’ achievements and working closely with all of our program mentors to accelerate the success of this year’s class.”

About Colliers International
Colliers International (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading real estate professional services and investment management company. With operations in 68 countries, our more than 15,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert advice to maximize the value of property for real estate occupiers, owners and investors. For more than 25 years, our experienced leadership, owning approximately 40% of our equity, has delivered compound annual investment returns of almost 20% for shareholders. In 2019, corporate revenues were more than $3.0 billion ($3.5 billion including affiliates), with $33 billion of assets under management in our investment management segment. Learn more about how we accelerate success at corporate.colliers.com, Twitter @Colliers or LinkedIn.

About Techstars
Techstars is the worldwide network that helps entrepreneurs succeed. Techstars founders connect with other entrepreneurs, experts, mentors, alumni, investors, community leaders, and corporations to grow their companies. Techstars operates three divisions: Techstars Startup Programs, Techstars Mentorship-Driven Accelerator Programs, and Techstars Corporate Innovation Partnerships. Techstars accelerator portfolio includes more than 1,900 companies with a market cap of more than $25 billion. www.techstars.com

For further information, please contact:
Andrea Cheung, Global Manager, PR + Communications
Direct: +1 416 324 6402
Email: Andrea.cheung@colliers.com

Ben Liao, Managing Director, Techstars
Email: Ben.Liao@techstars.com

