Colliers recognized as a 2021 Global Outsourcing 100® company

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is proud to announce that it has earned a place on the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals’ (IAOP®) list of the world’s best outsourcing providers for the 15th consecutive year.

“Our longstanding recognition by IAOP underscores our professionals’ expertise, innovative programs and demonstrated corporate social responsibility in positively shaping clients’ workplaces and portfolios for the future,” said John Friedrichsen, Global Chief Operating Officer. “We will continue to leverage our industry-leading global platform, extensive knowledge of the built environment, and outsourcing capabilities to help our clients navigate an increasingly challenging landscape.”

The 2021 Global Outsourcing 100 recognizes the world's best outsourcing service providers and advisors. This list is based on applications received; judging is based on a rigorous scoring methodology that includes an independent review by an independent panel of IAOP customer members with extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers and advisors for their organizations.

“Now, more than ever, outsourcing end-users need to be able to easily identify and select the right company for their needs," said Debi Hamill, IAOP CEO. "It is great recognition being named to The Global Outsourcing 100. Given the strong, global competition, Colliers should be proud of achieving excellence in the field.”

