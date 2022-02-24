Colliers recognized among top three commercial real estate brands by Lipsey survey

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading diversified professional services and investment management company Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) has been named one of the top three global brands in commercial real estate by The Lipsey Company for the fifth consecutive year. Colliers’ ranking reflects the strength of the company’s global brand, platform, and continued industry leadership.

“We take great pride in seeing our achievements acknowledged once again, especially by the industry professionals and clients who participated in the Lipsey survey,” said Becky Finley, Chief Brand & People Officer | Global. “The launch of our updated brand visual identity last year has helped us drive recognition, consistency and collaboration across borders. It also reflects our enterprising mindset as we continue to accelerate the success of our clients and investors.”

The Lipsey Company is an international leader in training and consulting for the commercial real estate industry. Celebrating its 21st year as the industry standard for commercial real estate brand recognition, the survey uses a combination of ballots, focus groups, and interviews to establish its rankings. View the full 2022 survey results here.

About Colliers



Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 64 countries, our 17,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert real estate and investment advice to clients. For more than 27 years, our experienced leadership with significant inside ownership has delivered compound annual investment returns of 20% for shareholders. With annual revenues of $4.1 billion and more than $50 billion of assets under management, Colliers maximizes the potential of property and real assets to accelerate the success of our clients, our investors and our people. Learn more at corporate.colliers.com, Twitter @Colliers or LinkedIn.

