Colliers releases ambitious Enterprise ’25 growth strategy

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading diversified professional services and investment management company Colliers (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI) today released its next five-year Enterprise ’25 growth strategy, once again setting bold targets to continue its proven track record of success. The Company plans to more than double its profitability, ​with at least 65% of adjusted EBITDA coming from recurring revenue, by the end of 2025.

“Colliers’ enduring strength comes from our enterprising culture, global platform, leading expertise and growth mindset. Our balanced and diversified business model allows us to provide expert advice to our clients, wherever they choose to do business,” said Jay S. Hennick, Global Chairman and CEO. “We will continue to grow from strength to strength by augmenting our internal growth with smart acquisitions that build scale, expertise, and expand our service lines.As we deliver on our Enterprise ’25 growth strategy, we will create meaningful shareholder value as we have for more than 26 years, all while leading the industry into the future.”

Enterprise ’25 Targets

Colliers has set the following operational and financial goals, to be achieved over the five year period ending December 31, 2025. Given its strong results during the first half of 2021 and acquisitions announced to date, the Company is off to a robust start on each of these metrics. Delivering on these growth targets is expected to create significant long-term shareholder value.

2025 Targets (US$) Revenue $5.6 billion Adjusted EBITDA1 $830 million Adjusted EPS1 $8.40 Adjusted EBITDA from recurring revenue >65%

________________________

1 Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures. For reconciliations to the nearest GAAP measures, please refer to the Company’s Management Discussion and Analysis available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Enterprise ’25 Growth Pillars

To achieve its ambitious growth aspirations, Colliers will focus on six key growth pillars that build on its unique enterprising culture and proven track record of success:

Build scale

Strategically acquire

Expand client relationships

Make culture count

Amplify our brand

Innovate with technology

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Contact:

Christian Mayer

Global Chief Financial Officer

416-960-9500

Media Contact:

Carolyn Merchant

Senior Director, Global Brand & Communications

carolyn.merchant@colliers.com

647-218-1579

About Colliers

Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 66 countries, our more than 15,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert advice to real estate occupiers, owners and investors. For more than 26 years, our experienced leadership with significant insider ownership has delivered compound annual investment returns of almost 20% for shareholders. With annualized revenues of $3.3 billion ($3.6 billion including affiliates) and $45 billion of assets under management, we maximize the potential of property and accelerate the success of our clients and our people. Learn more at corporate.colliers.com, Twitter @Colliers or LinkedIn.