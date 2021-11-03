Colliers strengthens flex space offering with SmartFlex launch

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES and ATLANTA and TORONTO, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colliers, a leading diversified professional services and investment management company, today announced the launch of Colliers SmartFlex to strengthen its flex office space advisory offering. Colliers SmartFlex is a new application that provides a comprehensive database of flex space options across 90 global markets with a transaction workflow manager for Colliers professionals to facilitate client requests quickly. This differentiating platform enhances Colliers’ tenant advisory services in this fast-growth market sector.



“As companies activate their return to office , they will want to take advantage of the amplified value proposition of flex space agreements and new ways of working that the pandemic has driven,” said Scott Nelson, CEO, Occupier Services | Global. “Colliers SmartFlex is also well-aligned with our global ESG strategy, Elevate the Built Environment, as we help companies shape their workplaces, reach their health and wellbeing goals, and create the best experience for their people using innovative tools. Through Colliers SmartFlex, we continue to bring our best data, innovation, and expertise to all of our clients.”

Colliers SmartFlex allows Colliers professionals to deliver the following benefits to occupier clients:

Depth of search: A comprehensive, global, real-time database of flex space with pricing and unique market insights. Simplicity: A digital workflow manager to help complete a transaction and negotiation from start to finish efficiently and effectively. Speed: Allow professionals to offer clients flex space alternatives based on their unique requirements within hours.

Colliers SmartFlex complements Colliers Mobility Pass , a booking platform for clients to access coworking spaces through a mobile application with a global network of more than 5,000 on-demand coworking spaces available for a monthly fee.

