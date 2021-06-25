Collingdale PA Dental Crowns Bridges Expert Cosmetic Dentistry Updated

Collingdale Dental Associates have announced dentistry services for Collingdale, PA patients in need of professional dental crowns or bridges for cracked, broken, or fractured teeth.

Collingdale Dental Associates of Collingdale, PA announced the launch of their expert services for the placement of dental crowns, dental bridges, cosmetic work, and other oral health services.

More details can be found at https://www.collingdaledentalassociates.com

The newly announced services aim to provide patients within the Collingdale area with quality oral care, dental crowns, and dental bridges for cracked, broken, or fractured teeth.

Dental market research indicates that the size of the US dental services market stands at about $138 billion with an increase in the number of crowns placed per practice.

Collingdale Dental Associates placed porcelain crowns that better match the color of natural teeth and are safer for patients with metal allergies. The practice estimates that well-maintained crowns last for about 15 years. Crowns are used to cover misshapen teeth or dental implants, protect weakened teeth, or anchor dental bridges.

The announcement from Collingdale Dental Associates adds to their range of comprehensive oral care services that include specializations in the areas of cosmetic dentistry, endodontic treatment, general dentistry, oral surgery, periodontal care, and preventive prosthodontics.

The practice also keeps up to date with state-of-the-art dental technology tailored towards client comfort and quality of work. These include cutting-edge equipment such as bioceramics root canal sealers, DIAGNOdent pens, digital x-rays, intraoral camera technology, and ultrasonics.

Visit https://www.collingdaledentalassociates.com/dental-services/general-dentistry/bridge-work for more information about dental bridges.

These services can be accessed through a range of payment options including PPO plans and insurance coverage, as well as cash payments through Visa, Mastercard, Discover, American Express cards and Carecredit.

Collingdale Dental Associates is led by Dr. Kanwal “Dr. Connie” Aftab. Dr. Connie has built a reputation as one of the top dentists in Collingdale, with over a decade of experience working in the Philadelphia area as well as a standing membership with relevant bodies including the American Dental Association, the Pennsylvania Dental Association, and the Academy of General Dentistry.

A spokesperson for Collingdale Dental Associates said, “We believe that your optimal dental health is achieved by maintaining, restoring, and enhancing the natural beauty of your smile. We do our best to provide emergency dental care same day and most of the comprehensive dental care in our office as convenient to our patients.”

Interested parties looking for information about Collingdale Dental Associates’ dental crown placement services can visit https://www.collingdaledentalassociates.com/dental-services/general-dentistry/dental-crowns

