Columbus Therapy and Hypnosis Joins Renewal Health Center

Columbus Therapy and Hypnosis is joining holistic health cooperative Renewal Health Center on January 1, 2021. This will allow for integrated services and a new, more central location.

—

Columbus Therapy and Hypnosis, a Columbus, Ohio center for individual, marriage and family therapy and hypnosis services is joining Renewal Health Center. Renewal is a holistic health cooperative that currently includes mental health, hypnosis, chiropractic, physical therapy and massage therapy practitioners. All the practitioners in Renewal Health Center will keep their own business identities but are planning to work together as needed in order to offer clients care for the mind and body in one location.

Yvonne Judge, owner of Columbus Therapy and Hypnosis states, “It is important to me as a therapist to make sure clients are getting the appropriate care. Some clients come to me for mental health treatment but have a physical issue. At other times physical health practitioners get clients who have trauma or other mental health needs. Working in tandem with other health workers helps us to understand the client needs as a whole and be able to refer them to the right type of practitioner to get their needs met.” Additionally, everyone who works at the health center is trauma informed. This goes a long way toward making sure that trauma clients, among others, have continuity of care.

Renewal Health Center is led by Dr. Suzanne Pikula who is the owner of Balanced Chiropractic. Dr. Pikula has been working toward a health collective in the Columbus, Ohio for several years and is excited to see her dreams come true.

The official date for the cooperative to begin is January 1, 2022. Columbus Therapy and Hypnosis offices will move to the Renewal Health Center offices on that date. The practice will start seeing new clients there starting January 3, 2022. The new Columbus Therapy and Hypnosis offices are located at 4100 Horizons Drive, Suite 101, Columbus, Ohio 43220. Clients will be seen at this location starting on January 3, 2022. An open house will be scheduled for spring, with more details to follow. For more information on services or which location to visit, clients can call 614-245-5119 or email yvonne@columbustherapyandhypnosis.com.

Name: Yvonne Judge

Email: Send Email

Organization: Columbus Therapy and Hypnosis

Address: 4100 Horizons Drive, Suite 101, Columbus, Ohio 43220

Phone: 614-245-5119

Website: https://columbustherapyandhypnosis.com/

