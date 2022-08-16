Comba Enables the Large-scale 5G Deployment of Extended Picocell for China Mobile

Released the world's first commercial 5G cloud small cell solution jointly with China Mobile and Intel in June 2019.

Obtained the first CTA certification in China for cloud-based 5G base stations in October 2020.

Comba smart factory application using the 5G cloud small cell solution was awarded first prize and the "Best Commercial Value Award" in the 3rd 5G Application Competition - Guangdong District organized by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China in September 2020.

Supported our strategic partners to release the world's first high-reliability 5G private network solution for the mining industry in October 2020.

Released the private network platform FLeX5, an industry-first total solution for 5G+ verticals, including smart mining, smart factory, smart education, and smart healthcare, in February 2021.

About Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 16 August 2022 - Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited ("Comba Telecom" or "the Group", SEHK stock code: 2342) – Comba Network Systems Company Limited ("Comba Network"), a subsidiary of the Group, has been providing top-notch equipment and solutions to support telecom operators to build 5G public and private networks globally. Recently, Comba Network was selected by China Mobile to contribute to the rollout of one of the largest deployments of 5G extended picocell, which involves 20,000 small cell base stations. Among more than 20 contenders of the bid, Comba Network ranked first for its overall competitiveness in winning two bid packages, including single-mode extended picocell and dual-mode extended picocell. The corresponding shares of the two winning packages are 23.91% and 18.85% respectively.In the 5G era, the coexistence of Macro Cell and Small Cell becomes the mainstream for modern network rollout. As the new generation of cost-effective wireless coverage solution, the 5G extended picocell supports 5G single-mode and 4G+5G dual-mode configurations. Dedicatedly designed for complex indoor scenarios, it allows greater flexibility and efficiency for various medium and large-scale indoor radio networks that require medium to high-capacity, such as shopping malls, hotels, office buildings, schools, and hospitals.As an industry-leading player in the global small cell market, Comba Network was one of the pioneers to invest in R&D of 5G cloud-based small cell solutions, and the remarkable achievements demonstrate its success over the years.Comba Network is committed to continuous innovation and development in the information and communication domains. Selected once again by China Mobile demonstrates thecompany's capabilities in technological novelty in the small cell market. In future, Comba Network will continue to reinforce its leading position in the small cell market, while striving to deliver high-value solutions and services in developing 5G networks for the customers.Hashtag: #Comba

Comba Telecom is a leading global solutions and services provider of wireless and information communications systems with its own R&D and manufacturing base, and sales and service teams. The Company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services including antennas and base station subsystems, wireless access, wireless enhancement, and wireless transmission to its global customers. Headquartered in Hong Kong, with manufacturing bases and R&D centers in China, Comba Telecom provides wireless communication solutions and information application services to customers in more than 100 countries and regions around the world. Comba Telecom was included in the MSCI Hong Kong Small Cap Index in November 2019. Furthermore, the Company was included as a constituent stock of Hang Seng Composite SmallCap Index, Hang Seng Internet & Information Technology Index and other Hang Seng Family of Indexes, and the China-Hong Kong Stock Connect under the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect in September 2020. For further information, please visit: www.comba-telecom.com



