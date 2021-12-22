Comba Wins Patent Infringement Suit and Awarded Damages Against Huisu

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 22 December 2021 - Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited ("Comba Telecom" or "the Group", SEHK stock code: 2342), a global leading wireless solutions provider, secured a significant win in its litigation against Guangdong Huisu Telecommunication Tech Inc. ("Huisu"). A previous court ruling by Guangzhou Intellectual Property Court (the "Court") determined that Huisu willfully infringed Comba's patent for Remote Electronical Tilt ("RET") antenna technology, and ordered Huisu to cease any infringement and to compensate Comba for the monetary losses suffered.

The Court ruled that Huisu has to cease its infringement, and such ruling against Huisu protected the legal right of Comba during the valid life of the Comba's asserted patent. The life of the Comba's asserted patents extends to year of 2034. Huisu would be barred from selling its infringing antenna products till May of 2034.

Moreover, the Court also found that Huisu was utilizing its infringing antenna products to secure large-scale bidding projects and continued to generate illegal gains through its infringing activities from 2018 to 2019, therefore ruled that Huisu's willful infringement warranted a monetary damage. All remedies addressed in the Court's judgment were stay pending appeal.

"We are pleased that the Court has recognized our legitimate rights. Comba products with the RET technology patent have been sold to many countries and regions globally. This RET design, which differentiates Comba's antenna products, is well recognized by our global leading customers. Comba is committed to innovations in high performance and cost-effective products. Hence, it is crucial that we protect our dedicated work and investments in research and development." said Ms. Annabel Huo, Executive Director, Senior Vice President of the Group and President of Comba Telecom International. "The remedies granted in this litigation underlined Comba's valuable innovations in the industry and served an important function of deterring further infringement."

About Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Limited

Comba Telecom is a global leading wireless solutions provider with its own R&D facilities, manufacturing base and sales and service teams. The Company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services including antennas and base station subsystems, network systems, services, and wireless transmission to its global customers. Headquartered in Hong Kong, with manufacturing bases and R&D centers in China, Comba Telecom provides wireless communication solutions and information application services to customers in more than 100 countries and regions around the world. Comba Telecom was included in the MSCI Hong Kong Small Cap Index in November 2019. Furthermore, the Company was included as a constituent stock of Hang Seng Composite SmallCap Index, Hang Seng Internet & Information Technology Index and other Hang Seng Family of Indexes, and the China-Hong Kong Stock Connect under the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect in September 2020. For further information, please visit: www.comba-telecom.com





