COMCHI Is On A Mission To Redefining The Meaning of Connection

In this feature, readers delve into the transformative journey of COMCHI—a company redefining what it means to connect.

—

The path to a more fulfilling life, successful career, and profound happiness lies not in the latest technology, but in something inherently human—the ability to connect with oneself and others.

In today's hyperconnected world, where screens and notifications dominate peoples’ attention, the profound significance of authentic human connections often gets drowned out in the digital cacophony. Meet COMCHI, a company founded by Daniella Land and Bo Shappell, on a mission to revolutionize connection. Bo, a 2021 national teacher of the year finalist, saw firsthand the power of connection before content and the role it plays in wellness. Meanwhile, Daniella, who has worked with diverse groups to foster self-awareness and conflict resolution skills, recognizes the importance of reflection and a dedicated commitment to connecting with oneself.

“The word COMCHI has a special meaning. ‘COM’, is the Latin root for ‘together’, while ‘CHI’, represents the divine life force within all. We put these two concepts together to form COMCHI,” says Daniella. This name reflects the company's commitment to bringing people together to share in the spirit of each other. “We founded the company coming out of COVID, a time when people were starved for connection. These skills are critical to humanity surviving the tidal waves of change on the horizon. These skills used to be a luxury. Now they are a necessity!”

According to the World Economic Forum, emotional intelligence, encompassing self-awareness and interpersonal skills, is poised to become one of the top ten skills demanded across all industries by 2025. In education these essential skills are referred to as social-emotional learning (SEL). COMCHI embraces this shift by offering meticulously crafted workshops and products designed to foster SEL in a way that is fun and insightful. “Our approach encompasses activities that are fun, engaging and hands-on,” mentions Bo.

“We emphasize our dual principal approach, addressing both the inner world and outer world. The inner world focuses on igniting self-awareness. We empower individuals with transformative insights, fostering emotional intelligence and mindset mastery. The outer world focuses on relationship and team building activities. We spark meaningful conversations, cultivate empathetic listening skills, and equip participants with effective conflict resolution strategies. As a result, participants leave with a renewed sense of self and the practical techniques necessary to forge authentic connections with others,” states Daniella.

Since its inception, COMCHI has empowered thousands of educators, parents, and community leaders. “We view each workshop as the catalyst for a ripple effect, where the individuals we collaborate with go on to impact hundreds of other lives. This is the genesis of transformation—a single spark, igniting change one person at a time,” said Bo.

In a society marked by rapid changes in climate, technology, and social structures, the significance of genuine connection and self-awareness has never been more poignant. Join COMCHI on a transformative journey to embrace the profound and joyous connections that define the human experience.



Contact Info:

Name: Bo Shappell

Email: Send Email

Organization: COMCHI

Website: https://www.COMCHI.org



Release ID: 89109603

In case of encountering any inaccuracies, problems, or queries arising from the content shared in this press release that necessitate action, or if you require assistance with a press release takedown, we urge you to notify us at error@releasecontact.com. Our responsive team will be readily available to promptly address your concerns within 8 hours, resolving any identified issues diligently or guiding you through the necessary steps for removal. The provision of accurate and dependable information is our primary focus.