Come to Shunqing, Sichuan, China, and Be Charmed by its Fusion of Modern and Classic

CHENGDU, China, Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, a promotional video for Shunqing Cultural Tourism was released, jointly created by the People's Government of Shunqing District and Xinhuanet Sichuan office. The video depicts a scene in which the historian Chen Shou of the Western Jin Dynasty wrote the ancient masterpiece Records of the Three Kingdoms in Xishan Wanjuan Tower. Shunqing is regarded as the birthplace of the Three Kingdoms culture. The video highlights the region's four distinct seasons, mild climate, and abundant rainfall, as well as the magnificent Jialing River, an inland Chinese river that flows through Shunqing. In addition to the fascinating landscape, the film also reflects the rich cultural attractions in Shunqing - The North Sichuan Lantern Opera and Big Puppet shows, whose melodious voices drift slowly past the Beihu Park, are well-known in China and internationally; And the special Chuanbei Jelly has been popular since coming into being in the late Qing Dynasty, thanks to its unique spicy, refreshing, and fragrant taste which is common in Sichuan cuisine.

May 19 is China Tourism Day. On that day this year, Shunqing, as the main venue of Sichuan Province's 2020 China Tourism Day and Sichuan Civilized Tourism & Honest Service campaign, held a grand event as a demonstration that Sichuan strives to enhance its cultural and tourism competitiveness. Meanwhile, Shunqing District is also actively working to get recognized as a "Famous Tourist County of Sichuan".