Comic Coin, the next big cryptocurrency to explode in 2022

The Comic Coin team believes that powerful stories can change the world, and they want to help artists around the globe to focus on creating more incredible stories.

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Dec. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comic Coin ($COMIC) is one of the first cryptocurrency projects for the comic, manga, anime industry. It has created Comic One, an all-in-one platform (AIO) that uses $COMIC tokens. This project will help artists, publishers, content creators, and investors open new revenue streams and build a more sustainable future.

This blockchain-based project is pioneering in the comic content creations of the blockchain world. According to COMIC, the AIO platform Comic One is made for comic fans, crypto enthusiasts, and investors to earn revenues through several models, including Spinning to earn, Drawing to earn, Translating to earn, and Publishing to earn. The first phase is tokens releasing, NFTs, and marketplace. The second phase is launching the content streaming platform Comic One.

"What makes Comic One platform unique are original and licensed content, innovative streaming technologies for better user experiences, and a wide range of comics," said spokesperson Sunny Nguyen. The project is working towards comic's IP license agreements from the top comic studios, or even original content created by indie to most famous artists. "We follow the bottom up and top down IP strategy," Sunny said. The project team signs IP license contracts with midsize to the "big guy" in SEA. Then, they proceed with a strategic partnership with top publishers in Vietnam who have been working with top studios in the world.

Well-known comic characters and other art pieces are tokenized into limited licensed NFT collections. Their content library contains remade contents, animations, short animated films, animated TV series, and even metaverse. User's read-mode and watch-mode are diversified from black and white to colored, 3D to VR (Virtual Reality). Subscribers can access the most up-to-date comics, and every episode is translated with AI technology and with user's translation validation. The platform is available on multiple devices such as smartphones, tablets, PC or SmartTV.

The COMIC team has designed a fascinating road map to build the first comic blockchain-based ecosystem. It includes buying digital comic art pieces and minting licensed NFT characters giving special access and future experiences to members who hold the NFT. Moreover, they will collaborate with the comic communities, and M&A content businesses are also listed on the roadmap. In 2022, Comic Coin will release an official marketplace in the first quarter and launch the AIO platform Comic One in the fourth quarter.

"It will revolutionize the comic industry because it has the potential to reach millions of artists, content owners, and comic fans who want to publish, share and enjoy great content anywhere. In addition, Comic Coin will bring comics and the crypto community into one place", said Sunny Nguyen.

To create more engaging environments for artists. Comic Coin will host a 48 hours Comic Contest for comic artists and animators worldwide in the third quarter of 2022. The winner of each category will receive massive prizes in cash and COMIC tokens. This passionate team hopes to build a place for worldwide artists called Comician hubs where all artists or animators can come, work and meet each other.

COMIC token holders can stake $COMIC to buy licensed NFTs, invest in Comic One's artist projects, or pay the subscription fees. Otherwise, users can also use fiat or Visa and Mastercard. Besides COMIC tokens, all users are welcome to pay with stable coins to access all Comic One platform functions.

Crypto enthusiasts can find COMIC tokens on DEX/CEX for worldwide trading. NFT collectors can get limited licensed NFTs to join exclusive sale rounds in Comic One, and for holders, it is great to go to the moon.

About The Comic Coin ($COMIC)

The Comic Coin ($COMIC) is a BEP 20 token on the Binance Smart Chain - digital collectible blockchain. The crypto project plans to utilize this token to build a content streaming platform. If you would like to learn more about the project, please visit the website at www.comic.one or social media (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram).

Company: Comic Coin

Website: www.comic.one

Email: contact@comic.one

Facebook: www.facebook.com/COMICCOINOFFICIAL

Twitter: twitter.com/Comicians

Telegram:

t.me/comician_channel

t.me/Comicians

t.me/Comician_VN

Discord: ️discord.com/invite/ewKaEhfV

CONTACT: contact@comic.one; Sunny Nguyen: sunny@comic.one