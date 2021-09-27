Comic Coin VR Hits The Crypto Space, Aims To Revolutionize The Virtual Reality Ecosystem

Comic Coin VR is the world's first comic NFT plaza, auction, trading, social media, and gaming platform based on the Cardano blockchain.

Since the inception of blockchain technology, so many industries, including virtual reality platforms, have built different projects to revolutionize the traditional ways of doing things. In a bid to further open up the virtual reality space for different crypto-related operations, the team at Comic Coin VR is pleased to announce the introduction of its token to the crypto community, with the aim to revolutionize the present-day VR space.

What Is Comic Coin VR?

Comic Coin VR is the world's first comic NFT marketplace, trading, gaming, social media, and auction platform. Comic Coin VR is built on the Cardano blockchain to remove all the possible restrictions that may stop crypto enthusiasts and gamers from achieving their dreams and aspirations.

Comic Coin Virtual Reality token (CCVR)

Comic Coin VR has a native token with the symbol "CCVR." CCVR is based on the Cardano standard. Users can use CCVR to purchase goods and services, wearables, flyables, skills, special powers, and buildings on the Comic Coin VR metaverse. Other use cases of the token include purchasing lands, superhero suits, and entry fees for quests and competitive games.

There are different ways to gain possession of CCVR, including mining, where you have to activate the mining activity through different operations like rewards from quests.

Staking & Rewards

On the Comic Coin VR platform, you can stake your CCVR and earn mouth-watering rewards. There's also a weekly competition where you stand a chance to win lots of prizes.

Comic Coin NFT Plaza

The NFT plaza is a one-stop shop for everything digital arts and contents. It's a marketplace to appreciate the works and efforts of talented artists.

The Vision Ahead

The vision of Comic Coin VR is to create a world where hindrance from time, laws, the human body, and physics do not apply. The team's vision is also to create an ecosystem where you can become whatever you wish to be; a place where you can transform your dreams into reality.



About Comic Coin Virtual Reality

Comic Coin is an NFT gaming and trading platform that's built on the Cardano blockchain. The choice of Cardano was arrived at because of its superior scalability and unique features. Plus, Cardano is among the top-performing cryptocurrencies on the market with around $72 billion market capitalization.

Comic Coin is different from other tokens in the VR niche due to the team's awareness of the millions of users present in the gaming sector that seek integration with blockchain technology. Comic Coin VR is also equipped with features and characteristics to easily facilitate its adoption and integration. What's more? Comic Coin VR hosts VR decentralized apps, quests, live shows, casinos, decentralized exchanges, as well as mini games.

The team behind the success of Comic Coin VR consists of men and women of impeccable characters and those that are knowledgeable about the blockchain and fintech space. Being part of the project means you are part of the pioneer in the VR ecosystem of Comic Coin VR.

