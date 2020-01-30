Command Alkon Announces OCEANIA Conference 2020 to Be Held in Melbourne Australia

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. and MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon , the leading Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work, will host their OCEANIA Conference 2020 in Melbourne, Australia, April 27-29. The event offers content, classes, and networking opportunities designed to take technology leaders and system users to new levels of performance. The Conference will be held at Crown Melbourne.



“OCEANIA Conference 2020 is a great opportunity for the heavy work community in this region to gain hands-on training, but it’s much more than that,” says Lori Allen, Solutions Marketing Manager at Command Alkon. “Attendees benefit through peer-to-peer knowledge sharing, illuminating Keynotes, and the opportunity to capture critical insights into current innovation across construction projects and the heavy material supply chain.”

Training offerings will be available across the following product lines: Apex , COMMANDbatch , and COMMANDseries . Innovation tracks are also available for attendees to check out some of the latest breakthrough technologies from Command Alkon, including:

COMMANDassurance – Concrete Properties Traceability in Transit

supplyCONNECT – Demand & Replenishment Management

TrackIt and TrackIt 3P – Fleet Telematics & Workforce Management (Owned and 3rd Party)

MOBILEjobsite – Jobsite Materials Delivery Tracking & Alerts

MOBILEticket – Electronic Ticketing & Proof of Delivery

COMMANDoptimize – Concrete Dispatch Optimization Engine



CONNEX – The Supplier Collaboration Platform for Your Heavy Work will make its OCEANIA market debut at the event. Attendees will learn all about CONNEX and how to get CONNEX Connected.

Detailed class outlines, event schedule, hotel reservations, and online registration is available here . Be sure to take advantage of the Super Saver rate until February 15.

Command Alkon holds events like these at locations around the globe throughout the year. Visit commandalkon.com and click on “Events” to stay informed about this and future opportunities.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

At Command Alkon, we believe in building an amazing world. As the Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work, we’re dramatically improving how contractors, bulk material suppliers, logistics providers, jobsite inspectors, project owners, and more interact. Our See Together, Work Together, and Grow Together capabilities deliver increased productivity, real-time visibility, keen business insights, and certainty of outcomes when building the things that matter. For over 40 years, our people, software and technology have empowered customers to achieve greater levels of quality and profitability across their projects and operations. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit commandalkon.com .

