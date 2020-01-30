Command Alkon Announces OCEANIA Conference 2020 to Be Held in Melbourne Australia

globenewswire
Command Alkon Announces OCEANIA Conference 2020 to Be Held in Melbourne AustraliaAttendees Sure to Gain a New Outlook on How to Conquer Daily Tasks, Improve Decision Making, and Incorporate Industry Best Practices into Their Daily OperationsGlobeNewswireJanuary 30, 2020

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. and MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon, the leading Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work, will host their OCEANIA Conference 2020 in Melbourne, Australia, April 27-29. The event offers content, classes, and networking opportunities designed to take technology leaders and system users to new levels of performance. The Conference will be held at Crown Melbourne.

“OCEANIA Conference 2020 is a great opportunity for the heavy work community in this region to gain hands-on training, but it’s much more than that,” says Lori Allen, Solutions Marketing Manager at Command Alkon. “Attendees benefit through peer-to-peer knowledge sharing, illuminating Keynotes, and the opportunity to capture critical insights into current innovation across construction projects and the heavy material supply chain.”

Training offerings will be available across the following product lines: Apex, COMMANDbatch, and COMMANDseries. Innovation tracks are also available for attendees to check out some of the latest breakthrough technologies from Command Alkon, including:

COMMANDassurance – Concrete Properties Traceability in Transit
supplyCONNECT – Demand & Replenishment Management
TrackIt and TrackIt 3P – Fleet Telematics & Workforce Management (Owned and 3rd Party)
MOBILEjobsite – Jobsite Materials Delivery Tracking & Alerts
MOBILEticket – Electronic Ticketing & Proof of Delivery
COMMANDoptimize – Concrete Dispatch Optimization Engine

CONNEX – The Supplier Collaboration Platform for Your Heavy Work will make its OCEANIA market debut at the event. Attendees will learn all about CONNEX and how to get CONNEX Connected.

Detailed class outlines, event schedule, hotel reservations, and online registration is available here. Be sure to take advantage of the Super Saver rate until February 15.

Command Alkon holds events like these at locations around the globe throughout the year. Visit commandalkon.com and click on “Events” to stay informed about this and future opportunities.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON
At Command Alkon, we believe in building an amazing world. As the Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work, we’re dramatically improving how contractors, bulk material suppliers, logistics providers, jobsite inspectors, project owners, and more interact. Our See Together, Work Together, and Grow Together capabilities deliver increased productivity, real-time visibility, keen business insights, and certainty of outcomes when building the things that matter. For over 40 years, our people, software and technology have empowered customers to achieve greater levels of quality and profitability across their projects and operations. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit commandalkon.com.

For More Information, Contact:
Becky Boyd
MediaFirst PR
(770) 642-2080 x 214
becky@mediafirst.net

Karli Langner
Command Alkon
(205) 879-3282 x 3968
klangner@commandalkon.com

Primary Logo

More about
Command Alkon OCEANIA Conference 2020 Supplier Collaboration SW Construction Supply Chain construction heavy work BuildIT

TRENDING

Every household in Singapore to get 4 masks; collection starts on Feb 1
Every household in Singapore to get 4 masks; collection starts on Feb 1
No need to wear masks unless ill: Dr Chia Shi-Lu, chairman, GPC Health
No need to wear masks unless ill: Dr Chia Shi-Lu, chairman, GPC Health
Chinese prostitution dens &#039;sell sex on WeChat like it&#039;s fast food&#039;
Chinese prostitution dens 'sell sex on WeChat like it's fast food'
Racist? Malaysians want all Chinese visitors banned
Racist? Malaysians want all Chinese visitors banned
Ip Ching, son of legendary kungfu master Ip Man, died on first day of Chinese New Year
Ip Ching, son of legendary kungfu master Ip Man, died on first day of Chinese New Year
Malaysian man looks for love using banners, finds himself a potential wife
Malaysian man looks for love using banners, finds himself a potential wife
Thousands left Wuhan for Singapore, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Tokyo
Thousands left Wuhan for Singapore, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Tokyo
Things to do in Ipoh that aren&#039;t eating hor fun, beansprout chicken or drinking white coffee
Things to do in Ipoh that aren't eating hor fun, beansprout chicken or drinking white coffee
How long can Chinese New Year cookies be kept?
How long can Chinese New Year cookies be kept?
What happens if you find a winning TOTO ticket?
What happens if you find a winning TOTO ticket?
Woodlands double-murder trial: Victim knew of husband&#039;s debts and wanted to help clear them
Woodlands double-murder trial: Victim knew of husband's debts and wanted to help clear them
Hungarian found dead at Suvarnabhumi Airport
Hungarian found dead at Suvarnabhumi Airport

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Get Out!! This young hawker gives youtiao a modern twist with Nutella, cheese and Oreo toppings
Get Out!! This young hawker gives youtiao a modern twist with Nutella, cheese and Oreo toppings
I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here&#039;s the catch
I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here's the catch
$2 Daiso portable mahjong set, 70% off Royal Sporting House and other deals this week
$2 Daiso portable mahjong set, 70% off Royal Sporting House and other deals this week
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes

Home Works

Tempered glass: The dos and don&#039;ts of maintaining your glass furniture
Tempered glass: The dos and don'ts of maintaining your glass furniture
House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Man in China coughs at hospital staff over out-of-stock medication
Man in China coughs at hospital staff over out-of-stock medication
Young sisters fall from 4th storey of Selangor home
Young sisters fall from 4th storey of Selangor home
Thai dad leaves kids in car, returns to find woman ransacking it
Thai dad leaves kids in car, returns to find woman ransacking it
15-year-old Chinese &#039;grandma&#039; gets plastic surgery to look her age
15-year-old Chinese 'grandma' gets plastic surgery to look her age

SERVICES