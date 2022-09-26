In commemoration of World Pharmacists Day 2022, P&G Health lauds pharmacists and the role they play in providing whole-of-body healthcare to patients

P&G Health commemorated World Pharmacists Day 2022 across the Asia Pacific , Middle East , and Africa region through a host of activities

This includes the first ever P&G Health Middle-East Whole-Body Health Symposium over 2 days in which 12,813 participants from 111 countries took part

SINGAPORE, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- P&G Health (NYSE:PG) commemorated World Pharmacists Day 2022 across Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa, lauding the integral role pharmacists play in overall healthcare and quality of life of patients. With the theme of "Pharmacy united in action for a healthier world" for this year's World Pharmacists Day, it spotlighted their role in improving health outcomes by providing counsel on daily self-care habits, timely diagnoses, education, and management.

The commemoration of World Pharmacists Day 2022 was organized through various activities to build on P&G's existing relationships with pharmacists and their associations. A marquee activity was the 2-day P&G Health Middle-East Whole-Body Health Symposium which was organized for the first time by Centre for Advanced Professional Practices (CAPP) in the format of a virtual, professionally accredited symposium. The symposium agenda covered a range of topics including Oral and General Health, Maternal Health, and Non-Communicable Diseases.

The interactive, virtual sessions highlighted the role of pharmacists within the holistic health journey and presented actionable updates pharmacists need to stay informed, deliver optimal care, and improve quality of life of consumers. Attended by 4514 pharmacists from across the Middle East, P&G Health also invited pharmacists from outside the region to take part.

Dr Ashley Barlow, Senior Director, Medical & Technical Affairs, P&G Health – Asia Pacific, India, Middle East, and Africa said: "At P&G Health, we believe in creating collaborative ecosystems with key partners such as pharmacists to help patients with their medical and healthcare needs. By recognising the role, they play in creating awareness, better education, and providing guidance, it will go a long way to ensure we can provide whole-of-body healthcare to patients. With growth opportunities in consumer health and wellness segments, P&G Health is demonstrating through focused and continued innovation how unlocking the power of well-informed health professionals can facilitate 'Total Body Health' in the region and beyond."

Assoc. Prof Nadia Al Mazrouei, Pharmacy Practice and Pharmacotherapeutics, Sharjah University and a speaker moderator at the summit said: "As healthcare systems continue to evolve, consumers have a heightened awareness of self-care. Pharmacists play a crucial role in the ongoing holistic health revolution as go-to resources for consumers to gain information and develop an understanding of complex conditions. We are pleased to partner with P&G Health to facilitate better healthcare outcomes and foster equity across diverse communities in the region and raise awareness of the role of pharmacists within holistic healthcare."

