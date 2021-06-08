Commencis introduces a new way to work remotely with the Commencis Summer Campus

Leading technology company Commencis offers its employees the opportunity to stay and work from Bodrum, one of Turkey’s most popular holiday destinations, with the Commencis Summer Campus!

Commencis introduces a new way of working remotely with the Commencis Summer Campus program. The 12-week program will begin in June and will last until September 2021.

As part of the Commencis Summer Campus, all Commencis employees will be able to work remotely, in weekly rotations from Hapimag Sea Garden Resort, located in one of Bodrum’s most beautiful bays. Commencis interns and families of Commencis employees will also benefit from the Commencis Summer Campus program.

Commencis CEO Firat Isbecer noted, “Since March 2020, we have managed to reduce the risk of COVID-19 with our remote working policies, and we have decided to continue working remotely over the summer. During this period, we keep offering all side benefits and perks to make sure our employees’ physical, mental health and social lives are well taken care of. Yet, it has been a tough 15 months since the pandemic broke out, and we have seen just how important it is to maintain healthy degrees of socialization and a work-life balance. This is all why we have intended to gather our teams together to maintain our company culture and to create a pleasant working environment while ensuring social distancing measures. We believe that the 12-week Commencis Summer Campus program will also contribute to domestic tourism and keep our employees happy and motivated.”

With more than 200 employees, Commencis helps leading brands grow and scale in digital powered by its big data, analytics, and cloud products. Commencis is one of the first companies to switch to remote working right at the beginning of the pandemic, allowing all of its employees to work remotely.

About Commencis

Commencis is an award-winning technology company helping leading brands grow and scale in digital, powered by its big data, analytics and cloud products. Our enterprise-level big data analytics and engagement platform Dataroid empowers leading enterprises to better understand every individual customer experience and take real-time actions.

Putting digital at the core, we transform businesses to thrive and stay relevant in a demanding digital world. We enable our clients to design and build digital experiences, create stronger and more meaningful relationships with their customers, and bring agility and scalability with cloud solutions.

Our products and solutions are used by leading brands in financial services, insurance, airlines and retail in more than 20 countries. With more than 200 employees in our offices in London, Istanbul and Berlin, we help our clients around the globe to commence their next evolution and pave the way for a thriving digital society.

