Commercial Clean Group Undergoes Rebranding, Expands Services to Gold Coast, Queensland

Commercial Clean Group, a leading commercial cleaning service provider in Brisbane, has rebranded to better reflect its commitment to quality and reliability. The company is expanding services to the Gold Coast, Queensland, and plans to expand further into New South Wales, Australia.

Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, March 15, 2023 - Commercial Clean Group, a leading commercial cleaning service provider in Brisbane, announced its rebranding strategy to address the growing demand for quality cleaning services with an expansion of services to the Gold Coast, Queensland.



The company's rebranding comes at a time when it has continued to experience exponential growth in a highly competitive industry. Commercial Clean Group has established itself as a reputable and reliable cleaning service provider. The company's management team and staff remain committed to delivering quality and value to their clients. The rebranding exercise has been designed to reinforce the company's commitment to its clients and stakeholders, reflecting the values upon which it was established.



"We are excited to announce our rebranding initiative, which reflects our commitment to providing quality and reliable cleaning services to our clients," said Gihan Samarasinghe, Commercial Clean Group Director. "The new branding better reflects who we are as a company and the values we represent to our clients," he added.



The rebranding exercise, which kicked off early in the year, involved extensive market research, consultation with industry experts and stakeholders, and developing more comprehensive customer-oriented services that cater to the needs of all clients. The company has launched a new logo and modernised its website, providing a more seamless user experience. The new logo is an elegant green and white design, representing the company's dedication to eco-friendly cleaning solutions and its commitment to professionalism.



With the expanded services to Gold Coast, Commercial Clean Group is pleased to emphasise its commitment to delivering outstanding cleaning services to businesses located along the coast. The expansion will capitalise on the growing demand for professional and quality cleaning services in the Gold Coast.



Commercial Clean Group's expansion to Gold Coast is a significant milestone in its future plan to expand its services throughout New South Wales, Australia. The company's management team is confident that the expansion will reinforce Commercial Clean Group's market position and create new opportunities for further growth and success.



"One of our challenges has been staying ahead of the curve and keeping up with the ever-changing demand and development of the industry," said Gihan Samarasinghe. "Our expansion into the Gold Coast and our plans to expand into New South Wales reflect our continued commitment to meet the needs of our clients and to consistently provide a high standard of service."



The company's rebranding extends beyond the new look, logo and website. It represents a renewed focus on delivering quality customer service and support. The company's staff and management team are committed to listening to clients' feedback and using these insights to drive business excellence.



Commercial Clean Group has emerged as a trusted brand in the commercial cleaning industry in Australia. With a focus on delivering exceptional customer value, the company's commitment to excellence continues to form the cornerstone of the brand. With the expansion of its services to Gold Coast and plans to expand further, the company is confident that it will continue to grow from strength to strength.



For further enquiries, please contact:



Name: Gihan Samarasinghe



Email: info@commercialclean.com.au



Organisation: Commercial Clean Group



Address: Unit 3, 747 Fairfield Road, Yeerongpilly, Queensland 4105 Australia



Phone: 1300461466



Website: https://www.commercialclean.com.au

