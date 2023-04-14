Commercial Property Broker Auckland Announces Extra Focus on Leasors Looking for Tenants

Commercial Property Broker Auckland Steve Buckley @ 0273 398 398 is a property broker for the real estate agency, Black Haus Limited (licensed under the REAA 2008). Today he announces a new direct focus, helping property owners lease their commercial real estate.

The commercial property market in Auckland is currently experiencing headwinds due to high inflation and rising interest rates. Despite this, there is still strong demand for quality office, retail and industrial space. This creates an opportunity for property owners to obtain favorable leasing terms for their properties that could provide long-term returns.



"I'm excited about the prospect of helping property owners maximize the value of their investments by finding reliable tenants," said Steve Buckley. "The team at Black Haus have years of experience in the field and we're confident that our level of engagement with tenants and expertise can help our clients capitalize on this unique opportunity."



The team at Black Haus have many years of experience in the commercial real estate market. They take a bespoke approach and understand how to navigate a wide range of issues related to leasing commercial spaces, including local zoning regulations, regional economic trends, tenant preferences, and more. More about Steve here Steve Buckley - Commercial Property Broker - Black Haus | LinkedIn



“We understand how important it is to make informed decisions when negotiating leases with potential tenants," said Steve Buckley." We utilise our expertise in order to ensure that clients receive fair deals across all aspects of the transaction, from initial negotiations through closing documents."



In addition to providing comprehensive services related to leasing commercial real estate properties, Steve also offers connections to support services such as legal advice, real estate valuations, inspections, title searches and other services related to the transaction process.



I strive to provide my clients with the highest level of service possible," said Steve Buckley." My commitment has always been one that puts clients first."



If you are looking for a reliable partner for your next commercial property deal in Auckland, contact Steve Buckley today or check out this trademe listings here https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/property/agent/Steve-Buckley.

Buckley is based at Black Haus Limited (licensed under the REAA 2008). A full-service brokerage firm specializing in helping property owners who are looking to lease their commercial real estate properties throughout Auckland. The firm provides comprehensive services including market real estate valuations, title searches and other services related to the transaction process.

About Us: Prior to his career in real estate, Steve Buckley spent 13 years in the professional sports sector, as a strength and conditioning specialist working with world-class athletes across multiple Olympic and Commonwealth games. Due to a keen interest in providing creative solutions to real estate problems, Steve re-routed his career to real estate where he aims to provide an efficient, integral service to his clients and tenants wanting to lease, sell or buy commercial property in Auckland.

