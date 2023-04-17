Commercial Property Broker Auckland Launches New Focus, Helping Tenants Find Properties

Commercial Property Broker Auckland Steve Buckley @ 0273 398 398 is a broker for the real estate agency, Black Haus Limited (licensed under the REAA 2008). He announces a new focus, helping tenants find the right property for their needs.

Steve Buckley https://commercialpropertybrokerauckland.co.nz/ is an experienced property broker. He understands how overwhelming it can be to search for a commercial property and believes this new focus will help make it easier.





“Although real estate agents have a fiduciary responsibility to the property owner, we are also obliged to be fair to all parties. I take a targeted approach, helping tenants find sites that meet their needs because that is good for both the tenants and owners. I build networks and then connect the right people." - Steve Buckley



The Black Haus team work diligently to ensure they are able to provide excellent customer service by taking care of any paperwork needed, answering questions about possible properties, providing insight into current market trends and more.



The commercial property market in Auckland is currently experiencing headwinds due to high inflation and rising interest rates. Many potential tenants are struggling to find properties that meet their needs while staying within their budget. The service offered by Steve Buckley Commercial Property Broker Auckland, hopes to ease some of the stress by taking care of the details involved in finding a suitable property. More info is here Steve Buckley - Commercial Property Broker - Black Haus | LinkedIn



Buckley himself has worked hard throughout his career to build relationships with both real estate owners and tenants alike so he could better serve everyone involved when leasing commercial property. He prides himself on being able to find people what they need when it comes to commercial real estate and hopes this service will allow him and his team do even more for those seeking out these types of properties in Auckland.



“My goal has always been to provide excellent customer service regardless, if you’re looking for a property or trying to rent one out," says Steve Buckley. "We look forward to continuing our mission with this new offering and helping our customers navigate through these uncertain times."



With this new service launching today, Steve Buckley and the Black Haus team hope they can make leasing commercial real estate easier than ever before by providing fast results tailored specifically for each tenant's needs while also delivering quality customer service every step of the way. See his listings here https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/property/agent/Steve-Buckley



Buckley is based at Black Haus Limited (licensed under the REAA 2008). He specializes in helping those looking for commercial real estate to either buy or lease properties depending on their needs. Steve and Black Haus strive for excellence when it comes down to getting quick results tailored specifically for each customer while also providing top-notch customer service along the way.





About Us: Prior to his career in real estate, Steve Buckley spent 13 years in the professional sports sector, as a strength and conditioning specialist working with world-class athletes across multiple Olympic and Commonwealth games. Due to a keen interest in providing creative solutions to real estate problems, Steve re-routed his career to real estate where he aims to provide an efficient, integral service to his clients and tenants wanting to lease, sell or buy commercial property in Auckland.

Contact Info:

Name: Steve Buckley

Email: Send Email

Organization: Commercial Property Broker Auckland Steve Buckley

Address: 48 Greys Avenue, Auckland CBD, Auckland 1010

Phone: 027 339 8398

Website: https://commercialpropertybrokerauckland.co.nz/



Video URL: https://www.youtube.com/@stevebuckleypropertybroker/about

