Commercial Property Broker Auckland Steve Buckley Joins Agent 'Black Haus'

Commercial Property Broker Auckland Steve Buckley @ 027 339 8398 aligns with real estate agency Black Haus Limited (licensed under the REAA 2008). Steve is now based at 48 Greys Avenue, Auckland CBD, Auckland 1010.

—

Steve Buckley, an Auckland property broker, now serves commercial real estate clients via Black Haus Limited (licensed under the REAA 2008) https://commercialpropertybrokerauckland.co.nz





With his new affiliation to the real estate agency, Black Haus, Steve Buckley can offer expert guidance and information to help clients buy, sell, or lease commercial real estate. Customers can request to be notified of new listings before they are made public online. The Auckland-based commercial real estate broker's latest listings include boutique retail shops, car yards, office suites, studios, workshops, and commercial sites as seen here https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/property/agent/Steve-Buckley

Steve Buckley states that the regulations governing leasing a commercial property differ from those renting a residential property, thus highlighting the importance of seeking legal and professional counsel before signing an agreement. One of his leasable properties is a retail space in Central East Auckland. The property has two 163- and 190-square-metre leases that clients can combine to create a 353-square metre retail if necessary. The site features an open floor plan that includes bathroom facilities, kitchenette plus plenty of onsite car parking for staff and customers.

By keeping up to date with the local market and applying a thoughtful approach to commercial real estate, Steve Buckley provides tenants with early access to upcoming listings and properties that are not yet available on external sites.

The recent announcement is in line with Steve Buckley’s commitment to providing an efficient and integral service to clients and customers looking to lease, buy, or sell commercial property in Auckland. A satisfied client said: “It’s a pleasure to work with Steve. He is very proactive and always looking for solutions. Our leasing options are not simple or easy, but this doesn’t faze Steve at all. I have worked with many real estate leasing people and can say that Steve is right up there with the best.”

Steve Buckley is a commercial property broker for real estate agent Black Haus (licensed under the REA act 2008) https://blackhaus.co.nz/



﻿﻿

﻿﻿



About Us: Once a strength and conditioning specialist in the professional sports industry, Steve Buckley now a broker at a commercial property agency helps clients lease, sell, or buy commercial property in Auckland. Over the years, he has successfully leased properties ranging from retail shops, warehouses, and yards to modern offices, showrooms, and more.

Contact Info:

Name: Steve Buckley

Email: Send Email

Organization: Commercial Property Broker Auckland Steve Buckley

Address: 48 Greys Avenue, Auckland CBD, Auckland 1010

Phone: 027 339 8398

Website: https://commercialpropertybrokerauckland.co.nz/



Video URL: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBdFzHQ5W7Qsi_UnJLcTfOA

Release ID: 89085971

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.