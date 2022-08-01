Commercial Property Broker Auckland Steve Buckley Launches Through RCG Realty

—

Steve Buckley, once a strength and conditioning specialist in the professional sports industry, now a commercial property broker launches his website to expand his online presence in the real estate industry

So far this year, Steve has leased out many properties ranging from retail shops, warehouses & yards, modern light filled offices, showrooms, studios & workshops, immaculate commercial sites, boutique retail shops and more.



Steve honed his deal-making skills while he was working in the professional sports sector. It all began when he was just getting asked about commercial spaces for fitness and gyms, and then realised he had a knack for connecting people, business and property. This is due to the fact that he was well known during his time with the New Zealand Breakers, a professional basketball team based in Auckland.



Steve has a feel for the local market because he is well connected and began taking an interest in the commercial real estate market long before he moved away from Strength & Conditioning and into real estate leasing.



Due to a keen interest in providing creative solutions to real estate problems, Steve Buckley decided to re-route his career. “I am highly motivated and determined to provide an efficient, integral service to my clients and tenants wanting to lease, sell or buy commercial property in Auckland. I keep up to date with the local market, apply a thoughtful approach to property, maximising potential, and bring business and property owners together so NZ businesses can thrive.” said Steve Buckley.



This is evident through the many reviews that he has received. "It was a pleasure working with Steve. He is very proactive and always looking for solutions to try and get the best deal for all parties. Our leasing options are not simple or easy but this doesn't faze Steve at all. I have worked with many real estate leasing people and can say that Steve right up there with the best!" reviewed by Jaki, a property manager of Pakuranga Plaza.



Another review says - “I was looking for a space to relocate my business, a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu club for over a year with no luck. I contacted Steve and right away he came up with great options and within a few months he found a perfect location. I couldn't recommend him highly enough." reviewed Pedro Fernandes, owner of Tukaha.



About Us: Prior to his career as a commercial real estate broker in Auckland, Steve Buckley spent 13 years in the professional sports sector, as a strength and conditioning specialist working with world-class athletes across multiple Olympic and Commonwealth games. Due to a keen interest in providing creative solutions to real estate problems, Steve re-routed his career to real estate where he aims to provide an efficient, integral service to his clients and tenants wanting to lease, sell or buy commercial property in Auckland.

