Commercial Real Estate Agents Flock To Coworking Spaces To Appease Growing Demand For Smaller, More Flexible Offices.

Commercial real estate agents are looking for new ways to provide a better working environments for their clients who need less office space. Modern coworking spaces seem to be the ideal solution.

WorkAway Offices has published a new article entitled "Why Commercial Real Estate Agents Are Partnering With Coworking Spaces", which sheds light on today's commercial real estate conditions, as well as the growing demand for flexible, private office spaces for entrepreneurs, freelancers, and corporations.

The article includes several interesting pieces of information. One in particular is how modern coworking spaces have adapted to accommodate the growing demand for private office spaces for downsizing businesses and how the flexibility for growth and/or downsizing of such businesses remains as good, if not better than before. This should be of particular interest to entrepreneurs, freelancers and corporations because of the clear benefit maintaining flexibility during unsure times provides individuals, teams, and corporations. The best example of this is perhaps found in the following extract:

‘Commercial real estate agents are looking for new ways to provide a better working environment for their clients who need less office space. Modern coworking spaces are an excellent solution. '

In discussing the article's creation, Forrest Vetter-Wilson, consultant at WorkAway Offices said:

"The flexibility of modern coworking spaces is exactly what most businesses are looking for in unsure times. Downsizing or scaling up is as simple as switching between private offices. There is no office fit-up cost or maintenance cost. Even the coffee is covered within most memberships. Lastly, most memberships are based per member, meaning per staff you have. Add staff, or relieve staff, and the cost will reflect that those changes."

