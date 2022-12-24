Commercial Real Estate Broker Auckland Announces New Website

Commercial Property Broker Auckland Steve Buckley @ 027 339 8398 aligns with real estate agency Black Haus Limited (licensed under the REAA 2008) and kicks off his new website.

—

This new website https://commercialpropertybrokerauckland.co.nz/ explains that Steve Buckley, once a strength and conditioning specialist in the professional sports industry, is now a commercial property broker with agent Black Haus Limited (licensed under the REAA 2008).

With the launch of this new website, Buckley hopes to expand his online presence in the Auckland area.





The website allows potential commercial real estate buyers and sellers to see his latest listings. This year, Steve has leased over 25 properties ranging from retail shops, warehouses, yards, modern offices, showrooms, studios, workshops, immaculate commercial sites, boutique retail shops and more as seen in recent media coverage here https://www.streetinsider.com/Press+Releases/Commercial+Property+Broker+Auckland+Steve+Buckley+Joins+Agent+Black+Haus/20929196.html

Steve honed his deal-making skills while he was working in the professional sports sector. It all began when he was getting asked about commercial spaces for fitness and gyms, and realised he had a knack for connecting people, business and property. This is due to the fact that he was well known in the sports sector from his time with the New Zealand Breakers, a professional basketball team based in Auckland.

More about Buckley's progress in the commercial real estate field can be seen on his new website. In particular it can be see that Steve has a feel for the local marketing because he is well connected. He began taking an interest in the commercial real estate marketing long before he moved away from Personal Training and into real estate leasing.

Due to a keen interest in providing creative solutions to real estate problems, Steve Buckley decided to re-route his career. “I am highly motivated and determined to provide an efficient, integral service to my clients and tenants wanting to lease, sell or buy commercial property in Auckland. I keep up to date with the local market, apply a thoughtful approach to property, maximising potential, and bring business and property owners together so NZ businesses can thrive.” said Steve Buckley.

The website also allows readers to see recent clients reviews like this one. "It was a pleasure working with Steve. He is very proactive and always looking for solutions to try and get the best deal for all parties. Our leasing options are not simple or easy but this doesn't faze Steve at all. I have worked with many real estate leasing people and can say that Steve right up there with the best!" reviewed by Jaki, a property manager of Pakuranga Plaza.

For more information on real estate to lease in Auckland, readers can visit the new website above or visit https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/property/agent/Steve-Buckley

Steve Buckley is a commercial property broker for real estate agency Black Haus Limited (licensed under the REAA 2008).

About Us: Prior to his career in real estate, Steve Buckley spent 13 years in the professional sports sector, as a strength and conditioning specialist working with world-class athletes across multiple Olympic and Commonwealth games. Due to a keen interest in providing creative solutions to real estate problems, Steve re-routed his career to real estate where he aims to provide an efficient, integral service to his clients and tenants wanting to lease, sell or buy commercial property in Auckland.

Contact Info:

Name: Steve Buckley

Email: Send Email

Organization: Commercial Property Broker Auckland Steve Buckley

Address: 48 Greys Avenue, Auckland CBD, Auckland 1010

Phone: 027 339 8398

Website: https://commercialpropertybrokerauckland.co.nz/



Video URL: https://www.youtube.com/@stevebuckleypropertybroker/about

Release ID: 89087022

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.