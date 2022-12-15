Commercial Real Estate Property Broker in Auckland Expands to Mt Wellington

Steve Buckley @ 027 339 8398 - Commercial Property Broker in Auckland for Real Estate Agent Black Haus. Increased awareness in Mount Wellington recorded by Trade Me, the suburb is still significantly cheaper than neighbouring areas like Stonefields

Steve Buckley, an Auckland property broker, now serves commercial real estate clients via Black Haus Limited (licensed under the REAA 2008) https://commercialpropertybrokerauckland.co.nz

The expanded service caters to the complexity of rules and regulations governing the taxation and purchase of commercial property in the East Auckland suburb, thus removing the barrier to investment in commercial real estate.



Despite the increased awareness of new listings in Mount Wellington recorded by Trade Me, the suburb is still significantly cheaper than neighbouring areas like Stonefields. Steve Buckley aims to simplify the process for anyone looking to purchase, sell, or lease commercial property in the area, whether they are looking for office space, a car yard, a warehouse, or a retail space.



By staying up to date with the real estate market in the region, Steve Buckley can provide clients with market updates and advice to help them achieve their commercial real estate goals. Following a consultation, Steve Buckley evaluates his clients’ business plans to determine their feasibility. Afterwards, he helps clients to align conflicting issues through negotiations. Depending on the client’s requirements, the team at Black Haus can provide research on the local population, economics, environmental quality, cost of property care, and desirability of the property’s location.



From a life as a strength and conditioning coach, Steve Buckley successfully transitioned to a commercial property sales and leasing broker. He focuses on industrial, office, and retail properties in Auckland.



With the recent move to Black Haus, Steve Buckley now has access to highly experienced investment brokers, multi-discipline property experts, and strategists, all of whom can be relied upon to add value to his clients’ portfolios. The Auckland commercial real estate broker continues to provide clients and tenants with a professional point of view on buying, selling, or leasing commercial property within the city. Further details are available at https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/property/agent/Steve-Buckley

“I keep up to date with the local market and apply a thoughtful approach to property,” he stated. “I have a keen interest in providing creative solutions to real estate problems and am driven to bring businesses and property owners together, aiding successful relationships so NZ businesses can thrive.”



Interested parties can find more information by visiting https://www.streetinsider.com/Press+Releases/Commercial+Property+Broker+Auckland+Steve+Buckley+Joins+Agent+Black+Haus/20929196.html

About Us: Once a strength and conditioning specialist in the professional sports industry, Steve Buckley now a broker at a commercial property agency helps clients lease, sell, or buy commercial property in Auckland. Over the years, he has successfully leased properties ranging from retail shops, warehouses, and yards to modern offices, showrooms, and more.

