Committed to Succeeding the G20 Presidency Summit in Bali, IOH Enhances 5G User Experience with Green Technology

BALI, Indonesia, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (IOH) implements an eco-friendly or green technology in its 5G network in preparation for welcoming the summit of the Indonesian G20 Presidency on November 15-16 in Nusa Dua, Bali. In addition, IOH also prepares an operational team that will strengthen network resilience and carry out intensive supervision through IOH Network Operation Center (INOC), increases 5G international roaming services, distributes Travel On special tourist card and implements environmentally friendly technology. IOH also further boosts 5G coverage and user experience in I Gusti Ngurah Rai international airport and G20 key venues in the Apurva Kempinski Bali, Garuda Wisnu Kencana (GWK) Cultural Park, and Bali Nusa Dua Convention Center (BNDCC).



IOH Implements Green Technology to Support G20 Summit-Powered by Huawei

President Director and CEO of Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, Vikram Sinha, said, "IOH implements green technology with the support of Huawei Indonesia. We have tested their technology for the first time in the IOH network and successfully reduced electricity consumption by up to 25%, which will positively impact environmental preservation. This is one of our efforts to provide a world-class digital experience to support the presidency G20 summit in Bali that has sustainable impacts on the world."

Secretary Directorate General of PPI of the Ministry of Communication, Information, and Technology of Indonesia who also serves as Head of the G20 Digital Infrastructure Support Working Group, Wayan Toni Supriyanto, said "The Ministry of Communication and Information of the Republic of Indonesia (Kemenkominfo) fully supports the G20 Presidency series, one of them is the support for providing the highest quality digital infrastructure. Kominfo also plays an active role as a custodian of the Digital Economy Working Group (DEWG) with three priority issues, namely post-Covid-19 recovery and connectivity; digital literacy and digital proficiency; and cross-border data flow. We appreciate the joint efforts of players in the telecommunications industry, including what IOH and Huawei stated today, who not only provide connectivity for delegates, but also provide an impressive experience using the green technology that is so needed for the planet."

Further advancement in 5G connectivity can be made using Huawei's advanced 3.5 GHz All-in-One module, which enables site simplification with one embedded active and passive antenna and combined with the dual band radio module 5516, which is more environmentally friendly than traditional single band radio modules. This state of the art 3.5 GHz All-in-One module can deliver over 2 Gbps of capacity with massive MIMO 64T64R. The overall solution will not only help reduce space needed to install equipment on site, hence simplify deployment in telecommunications towers, reduce rental costs and shorten time to market by 60%, but also increase coverage by 30%.

Steven Wang, President Director of Huawei Indonesia Carrier Business, said, "We are delighted to be able to support the G20 Presidency in Bali with IOH. Our advanced modules have been proven to optimize power usage efficiency and provide better quality network to consumers. As a global technology leader, Huawei is committed to providing technologies to build digital ecosystems that are environmentally-friendly, energy-saving, and supportive to the sustainable development of the entire industry ecosystem."

In order to provide a marvelous experience to the G20 delegates, IOH prepared a special Travel On tourist card that will allow domestic call and international call to 39 countries for only Rp 1/second, complement with customer service centers and distribution outlets. IOH also enhanced its 5G international roaming services to cover 13 countries of G20 members. Furthermore, another initiative carried out by IOH to support environmental conservation and in line with one of the G20 agenda is the marine conservation program.

"During the G20 preparation period, we also actively supported the launch of our 5G commercial service in Bali, inaugurate a marine conservation CSR program in Jembrana, the Sampah Jadi Pulsa program which supports the recycling chain of used-plastic bottles, and empowering local MSMEs and fishermen in Kuta Mandalika. We hope that all these initiatives that support environmental conservation will provide sustainable impacts for the people of Indonesia," concluded Vikram.

About Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison

Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison (IDX: ISAT)'s vision is to become the most preferred digital telco of Indonesia. Through its world-class digital telecom services and preeminent network, Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison strives to connect and empower every Indonesian. Jointly controlled by Ooredoo Group and CK Hutchison, Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison was formed through the merger of PT Indosat Tbk and PT Hutchison 3 Indonesia in 2022.

