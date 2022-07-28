Commonsubjects Introduces The System To Help Avoiding Frauds

—

Commonsubjects, an internet financial fraud victims protection center is happy to announce its platform. It has recently uncovered several internet fraud cases with a quest to handle these issues. The company has a solid financial asset tracking and legal consultant team that uses special rules to recover funds of defrauded victims. Commonsubjects make it possible for victims to pursue and recover their funds.

Since its inception, it has supported over 2800 victims, recovering more than $182 million. Besides this, it also provides victims with professional immunity and legal advice while advocating that financial fees be only settled when funds are recovered from these criminals. The primary objective of Commonsubjects is to help defrauded victims to recover all their lost funds.

Recently, online fraud has increased tremendously to the point that it doesn’t cost anything to commit and conceal crimes. Regrettably, these criminals are devising new tricks and methods to defraud unaware victims. Furthermore, while several bodies are trying to catch up with these criminals, they are using several technical and sophisticated means to deceive victims.

According to a recent Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) report, in 2021, more than 840,000 reports were filed to the agency, which is an increase of 7% from 2020. Furthermore, these losses amounted to over $6.9 billion. Moreover, the report also indicated that the most common complaints in 2021 include commercial email leak schemes, ransomware, and fraudulent usage of cryptocurrency.

This report only shows those who made reports of stolen funds from victims. For others, the only way out is to contact the police. Nevertheless, because of the increasing number of online fraud cases, the police in several countries are overwhelmed, making it difficult to catch up with these criminals. Regrettably, even if these criminals are caught, it is hard to recover all stolen items, thereby not persuading others to desist from such activities.

Nevertheless, in a drive to help victims, Commonsubjects provides ways to fight and recover stolen funds from scammers. It follows a simple process where it researches the criminal group and formulates different strategies to persuade the attacker to return the stolen funds.

Our mission is to provide customers with a proven way to recover their money after being lied to, scammed, or compromised.

