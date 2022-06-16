CommsEase Introduces World's First AI Howling Detection Solution, Recognized in ICASSP 2022

HANGZHOU, China, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CommsEase continues to innovate in real-time communication. The Audio Lab's academic research, called "A Neural Network-based Howling Detection Method for Real-time Communication Applications," was accepted by ICASSP 2022.

ICASSP (International Conference on Acoustics, Speech and Signal Processing), hosted by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), is the world's largest and most comprehensive top-level conference on signal processing and its applications. ICASSP 2022 was held as a hybrid virtual and in-person event in Singapore in May, where CommsEase was invited to present its findings virtually.

Howling sounds are considerably inconvenient for online attendees who are conducting real-time communications. As one of the first audio and video AI labs in the industry, CommsEase Audio Lab is committed to elevating cutting-edge "AI + Audio" technology and has continuously received authoritative industry recognitions. Research results of the lab regarding AI noise reduction and AI music detection have been included in the 50th International Congress and Exposition on Noise Control Engineering (INTER-NOISE) as early as 2021, and the acceptance by ICASSP further demonstrates CommsEase's strength in audio technology research.

With the rapid development of AI, deep neural networks have surpassed the traditional signal processing methods. They have been increasingly employed for Acoustic Scene Classification (ASC) and Acoustic Event Detection (AED) tasks. CommsEase takes the initiative to propose a convolutional recurrent neural network (CRNN) based method for howling detection in Real-time Communications applications, which achieves a better detection accuracy rate of 89.46% and a minuscule false alarm rate of 0.40%. Additionally, the model size is only 121kB, presenting easier implementation in mobile devices.

The results of howling detection provide strong support for howling suppression. CommsEase has successfully applied AI howling detection and noise suppression technologies in various audio and video calls and live streaming products. It has achieved positive feedback from its clients in the real conference and entertainment scenarios.

In the future, CommsEase will continue to lead the direction of new technology research and apply advanced algorithm models to products and scenarios to create the ultimate listening experience for users worldwide.

