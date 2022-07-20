Commune takes flight with Singapore Airlines in first-ever collaboration

SINGAPORE, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Upcycling takes flight in a literal form with Commune's latest release "The Continental" – a capsule collection created in collaboration with Singapore Airlines (SIA) as part of their latest initiative, The Upcycling Project.

"The Continental" aims to bring SIA's archetypal aviation aesthetics closer to the galleys of your home – with re-imagined versions of the retired SIA aircraft cabin windows and carts.

With sustainability at the core of the initiative, the upcycling approach retains the essence of the iconic airline products, refreshed with new functions to add timeless appeal and historical value to anywhere one might bring "The Continental" products to.

"The Continental" range features three exquisite products.

The Continental Bar Cart (Le Petite & Le Grande)

50 exclusive original Singapore Airlines in-flight galley carts, previously serving warm in-flight meals and beverages, have been given a fresh lease of life, each featuring a sleek black powder-coated finish, contrasting with the classic Commune-style Walnut veneer storage shelves and a premium leather utility pouch. Produced by a limited run, each cart features a limited edition tag with its registration number (e.g. N°1/50) – adding a touch of elegance while retaining its original industrial-grade mechanism.

The Continental Bar Cart is available in two sizes – Le Petite and Le Grande

The Continental Wall Valet

The Wall Valet incorporates the original upcycled window frame from SIA's retired aircraft fuselage, featuring a levelled top panel resembling the shape of the wings of the aircraft. It also features a functional utility pouch decked in premium tan leather, a magnetic key catch and a letter organiser.

The Wall Valet aims to evoke the feeling of serenity when you stare out of the windows of an airplane and into the open skies.

About Commune

Established in 2011, Commune is a home-grown furniture design and lifestyle company that crafts high quality artisanal works for the design savvy. The brand's commitment to quality is reflected in its involvement across the full production process – from creative conceptualisation to the eventual manufacture of each final product. A strong advocate for sustainability, Commune also uses eco-conscious wood and timber imported from sustainable sources in USA and Asia.

To date, Commune has established a strong regional presence with more than over 70 stores spanning across China, 3 in Malaysia and 1 in the Philippines. Here in Singapore, Commune boasts a flagship store in Millenia Walk and a collaborative space at Tan Boon Liat Building. The company's flagship store in Millenia Walk boasts a style curating corner where our sales designer is on site to blend sensory elements to create customers' desired or ideal home living style with the use of technology such as Virtual and Augmented Reality tools.

Visit www.thecommunelife.com for more information.

About Singapore Airlines' The Upcycling Project

Singapore Airlines first launched the Upcycling Project in August 2021, and collaborated with Singapore-based organisations and several global retail brands to upcycle and repurpose parts and materials from retired commercial aircrafts into unique retail products. The Upcycling Project aims to promote sustainability through a cross-sector collaboration, which includes our close partnerships with the wider community, such as local homegrown lifestyle brands, artists and Singapore-based educational institutions. In recognition of giving back to the communities that we serve, SIA has worked with organisations to empower and support persons with disabilities through The Upcycling Project.

Visit,

The Upcycling Project Pop-up at Design Orchard, Singapore –

Date: 06 July to 18 August 2022

Time: 10.30am – 9.30pm Daily

Address: Design Orchard, 250 Orchard Rd, S(238905) Level 1

Or

www.thecommunelife.com/sia

For more information on the collaboration.

