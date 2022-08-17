Communication Exercises for Couples Guide Released

—

Today Columbus Therapy and Hypnosis released a guide to communication exercises for couples. This guide is intended to allow couples to do communication exercises by themselves at home. It also lets them know when they need to see a professional.

The guide contains several types of couple communication exercises. It includes both speaking and listening exercises, as well as exercises that are conversations for the couple to have. It also includes exercises to help couples identify body language and keep control of their emotions during an argument.

The guide helps couples to understand the importance of doing communication exercises with their partner and how often these should take place.

The author of this guide, Marriage and Family Therapist Yvonne Judge was quoted as saying, "Couple communication issues is one of the most frequent issues I see in couple therapy. Schools put a focus on written communication and neglect verbal and nonverbal conversations. If schools taught how to have conversations within the context of close relationships, fewer couples would need relationship counseling."

Ms. Judge owns her own private practice in Columbus, Ohio. The practice puts an emphasis on couple and family relationships, but also sees individuals for issues such as trauma, anxiety and personality disorders.

About Us: Columbus Therapy and Hypnosis is a small, Marriage and Family Therapist run private psychotherapy practice in Columbus, Ohio.

Contact Info:

Name: Yvonne Judge

Email: Send Email

Organization: Columbus Therapy and Hypnosis

Address: 4100 Horizons Drive, Suite 217, Columbus, OH 43220

Phone: 614-245-5119

Website: https://columbustherapyandhypnosis.com



