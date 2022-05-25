Comodo and AquaOrange Software Partner to Deliver Zero Trust Endpoint Protection to Thailand

About Comodo

BLOOMFIELD, NEW JERSEY - News Direct - 25 May 2022 - Comodo Security Solutions, a leading provider of endpoint protection, today announced that they have partnered with AquaOrange Software, a large managed-service provider in Thailand, to boost presence and better support customers in Southeast Asia. The company will now deliver Comodo's patented Auto-Containment technology to defeat zero-day attacks with no impact to their customer's end-user experience.This partnership comes at a critical time as ransomware attacks are increasing exponentially. More than 300,000 new ransomware variants are released each day. While other cybersecurity solutions detect and report on threats, Comodo's Advanced Endpoint Protection (AEP) is the only solution on the market that both protects and prevents 100% of ransomware and other malware before any damage occurs."The costs of ransomware attacks are becoming astronomical, and can be absolutely devastating especially for smaller and mid-market enterprises," said Ezra Correa, Vice President of Global Markets at Comodo Security Solutions. "We're thrilled to be partnering with AquaOrange Software to extend our reach and provide a comprehensive solution for endpoint protection to customers in Southeast Asia.""We couldn't be happier to enter into this partnership and provide our customers with the best in endpoint protection," said Shanan Farid, CEO and Founder of AquaOrange Software. "This will significantly improve the threat landscape in our region during a most critical time. Where other vendors fall short, Comodo AEP defeats all zero-day attacks, keeping our customer's infrastructure safe and malware free."For more information, visit www.comodo.com or https://www.aquaorange.co.th/comodo.

Headquartered in Bloomfield, NJ, Comodo's mission is to help customers avoid breaches with groundbreaking isolation technology that fully neutralizes ransomware, zero-day malware, and cyber-attacks that other security providers can't do. We deliver active breach prevention with patented auto containment technology. Our Unified Endpoint integrates this technology with critical components like our highly rated advanced endpoint protection, endpoint detection and response, and endpoint management to offer a single cloud-accessible Active Breach Protection solution. Comodo's SOC-as-a-Service team makes the solution a frictionless, high-security implementation. For more information, visit https://www.comodo.com/ .



About AquaOrange Software

AquaOrange Software Thailand has been in business for over 21 years and has worked on over 600 Zoho CRM projects in Thailand. They are one of Thailandâ s leading authorized Zoho partners. The company caters to mainly small businesses right up to enterprise customers. AquaOrange Software provides consultancy, implementation service, training, and onboarding services in addition to full-time consultancy to manage and assist managers using the CRM solution. For more information visit https://www.aquaorange.co.th/ .



Telephone : +662 6863440

AquaOrange Software Co., Ltd.

1 Empire Tower 47F, Room 4703 South Sathorn Road, Yannawa, Khet Sathorn Bangkok 10120 Thailand.



