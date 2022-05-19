Company set up by MAS to advance FinTech announces Advisory Committee

SINGAPORE, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevandi, a company set up by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to advance FinTech in the digital economy, today announced the appointment of its advisory committee. The committee will provide strategic guidance on:
- Galvanising global conversations to shape FinTech industry agendas worldwide
- Identifying key structural trends and issues shaping the future of financial services
- Fostering an open dialogue between policymakers and FinTech players on Fintech risks and opportunities
The committee comprises senior leaders from eight organisations that represent a range of stakeholder groups, including incumbent financial institutions and Tech/FinTech players. Their collective wealth of experience and perspectives will generate valuable insights to support Elevandi's wide range of initiatives and activities.
The advisory committee is chaired by FinTech veteran Matthias Kröner, Elevandi Board Member and Founder of Tradelite Solutions, as well as former CEO of Fidor Bank and DAB Bank. The committee members are:
- Dr Andreas Rosenthal, Chief Financial Officer, Prudential Singapore
- Chen Leiming, Senior Vice President, Ant Group
- Dante Disparte, Chief Strategy Officer, Circle
- Eric Anziani, Chief Operating Officer, Crypto.com
- Janet Young, MD & Head, Group Channels & Digitalisation, Strategic Communications & Brand, United Overseas Bank
- Laura Loh, Director, Blockchain, Temasek
- Marco Bizzozero, Head of International and Member of the Executive Committee, iCapital
- Richard Pu, Vice President, Co-Head of Legal, Tencent
The committee met on 17 May 2022 to review Elevandi's key initiatives and provide suggestions to expand and grow its activities. These include the Singapore FinTech Festival, Point Zero Forum, Elevandi Connects, World FinTech Festival, Green Shoots Series, education initiatives, Elevandi Forums, and Elevandi FinTech Insider Reports. In particular, the committee will have the opportunity to curate the agenda for the upcoming Singapore FinTech Festival on 2-4 November 2022.
Sopnendu Mohanty, Chairman of Elevandi Board and Chief FinTech Officer of MAS, says, "The advisory committee members' proven expertise and extensive experience in the global financial services industry will be invaluable to help Elevandi achieve its mission. In addition, the committee will support Elevandi in bringing together the public and private sector to adopt technology and build the future of Finance, one which is inclusive, impactful and sustainable."
Matthias Kröner, Chairman of the Elevandi advisory committee, shares, "The digital future of financial services has just begun, and Elevandi's multiple initiatives to drive collaboration at the global level will be crucial in supporting the industry now and in the future."
The committee members will meet every quarter and have committed to contributing for two years. The next meeting will coincide with the inaugural Point Zero Forum, taking place in Zurich, Switzerland, from 21 – 23 June 2022.
About Elevandi
Elevandi is set up by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to foster an open dialogue between the public and private sectors to advance FinTech in the digital economy. We work closely with governments, founders, investors, and corporate leaders to drive collaboration, education, and new sources of value at the industry and national levels. Our initiatives have convened over 300,000 people to drive the growth of FinTech through events, closed-door roundtables, investor programmes, educational initiatives, and research.
We have built a coordinated set of consequential products that drive activity at the industry, national, regional and global level, which include:
- Singapore FinTech Festival (2-4 Nov 2022), our annual flagship event for the global FinTech community.
- Point Zero Forum (21-23 June 2022), our invite only collaboration with the Switzerland government to convene leaders, investors and founders in Zurich.
- Elevandi Connects (7 July 2022), our programme and initiative to bring together early stage start-ups with leading investors and corporates to maximise commercial success in forging investment deals, co-innovation opportunities, and business partnerships.
- World FinTech Festival (July-Nov 2022), our partnerships with the public and private sectors in markets around the world.
- Green Shoots Series, our monthly event meetup which serves as a platform for public and private sector announcements and to discuss critical issues and opportunities in FinTech and the digital economy.
- Education initiatives, our certificates and mentoring programmes to upskill and reskill the global FinTech community in collaboration with Oxygen by APIX, academic and industry partners.
- Elevandi Forums, our purpose-driven roundtables aimed at bringing the public and private sectors together to advance developments and issues within the FinTech industry.
- Elevandi FinTech Insider Report, our reports on digital advancements for the global FinTech industry which synthesise knowledge from our activities with the public and private sectors.