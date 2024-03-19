Company.com Announces Rebranding to Vastly: Revolutionizing Digital Experience Solutions

—

Company.com is thrilled to unveil its new identity as Vastly, raising the bar on delivering leading-edge digital products quickly, affordably, and boldly. This isn’t just a name change; it’s a declaration.

This rebranding not only brings a comprehensive arsenal, including a low-code application platform, Artificial intelligence and Augmented Reality capabilities, Data Analytics, but also an integrated approach. More than just a product development organization, Vastly offers expert advisory services, proprietary methodologies, and dedicated teams to drive innovation and success for its clients.

Vastly is not just a name change; it represents a bold step forward in its mission to redefine how organizations approach digital transformation in the rapidly evolving digital landscape. As an all-in-one Solution as a Service (SOLaaS) provider, Vastly equips businesses with the tools, people, process, and technology they need to create enterprise-level digital experiences.

"The rebranding to Vastly marks a significant milestone for the company, having evolved from providing business services to becoming an industry leader that enables transformative outcomes," said Ryan Clark, Chief Technology Officer. "Vastly identifies and delivers solutions that delight customers, are hard to copy, and are margin-enhancing."

Key highlights of Vastly include:

Comprehensive Solutions: Vastly delivers comprehensive, end-to-end solutions with reduced risk, reduced cost, and faster time to value.

Expert Strategic Advisory: Vastly lead with expert strategic advisory and drive execution with people, process, tools, and technology. From strategic planning to implementation, Vastly's advisory services ensure that clients stay ahead of the curve

Hyper-productive Teams: Vastly empowers teams to be hyper-productive, leveraging modern architectures and enabling user experiences that yield transformative outcomes.

With this rebranding, Vastly reaffirms its unwavering commitment to innovation, excellence, customer success and helping organizations thrive in the constantly evolving digital era.

For more information about Vastly, its unique approach and solutions it provides, visit www.govastly.com.

About Vastly: Vastly is an all-in-one Solution as a Service (SOLaaS) provider that empowers organizations with the people, process, tools & technology they need to create enterprise-level digital experiences. With its integrated approach to product development, expert advisory services, proprietary methodologies, and dedicated teams, Vastly helps clients achieve their business objectives with maximum efficiency and effectiveness.



