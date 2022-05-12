A Complete Decentralized Autonomous Ecosystem Providing Unlimited Features

—

The entire ecosystem is designed so that all the features work to help the Guilds of SuperHeroes (GOSH). A complete Decentralized Autonomous Ecosystem is working to assist in the long run. GOSH is also a community-driven that gives unlimited opportunities through its exclusive ecosystem, and more features in the future for the community.



GOSH Finder is a place where people can find new upcoming NFT collections, NFT influencers, and more. Owners of NFTs projects can list their projects or accounts on the website, and it will be appropriately sorted. GOSH FINDER strives to provide valuable insights and recommendations to the community so that they can make informed decisions, get NFTs and experience the GOSH Ecosystem.



To help encourage as many projects or influencers as possible, the team at GOSH offers promoted NFTs, and promoted influencers spot on the site for one week to the most voted projects and influencers in the past seven days. This will help create a robust network for the tokens and NFTs projects and build long-term partnerships with various players in this space.



SuperTRX NFT is an exclusive and limited NFT collection released on the Binance Smart Chain and the first collection of the GOSH Ecosystem. GOSH DAO will be a place for members to submit their investment proposals and vote on them. It’s only available to GOSH NFT holders.



The team at GOSH will invest through the GOSH DAO Community wallet into assets like multichain farming, blue-chip NFTs, promising altcoins, and other worthy growth.



Apart from having its own NFTs, GOSH Ecosystem will have its marketplace where holders can buy, swap and sell their SuperTRX NFTs. This opens the possibility to sell and exchange the NFTs directly on the GOSH platform itself without needing a third-party website. The team also aims to extend the marketplace to other quality projects in the future. Through this, the funds raised by the costs incurred on sales of these NFTs will then be invested in the GOSH ecosystem giving the holders more benefits.



GOSH Adventures will be an endless runner game and each of the GOSH Ecosystem superheroes will have its own character in the game with its own story, map, challenges, and rewards. The game will be playable by everyone all over the world even without the need to log in with a wallet. This encourages and helps attract more people to the game and GOSH ecosystem.



