Complete Your Home & Little One Needs with Reckitt & Shopee

JAKARTA, Indonesia, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reckitt, the global leader in health, hygiene and nutrition, partners with Shopee, the leading e-commerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan to launch its Shopee Super Brand Day with Reckitt with theme #CompleteTheMissingHalf. Families can rely on trusted brands from Reckitt including Enfagrow, Dettol and Vanish, to enhance the protection of the health, hygiene and nutrition of their loved ones, ensuring that they are not missing out.



Shoppers can look forward to health, hygiene, and nutrition tips and exclusive deals with Reckitt’s most-anticipated Super Brand Day of the year

Launched on 13 May as part of Reckitt's Super Brand Day campaign in Indonesia, shoppers can access Reckitt's wide portfolio of family care essentials, while enjoying the best value deals on Shopee Mall.

For decades, parents have been taught that fostering academic intelligence would guarantee their child's best start to life, focusing less on developing their child's confidence, creativity and independence. When it comes to children's nutrition, Reckitt puts parents' worries to rest with Enfagrow A+ MFGM Pro by completing the missing half. Enfagrow A+ MFGM Pro is not only proven to assist in the healthy development of a child's IQ, but can aid in advancing EQ, an often overlooked aspect of a child's development. With stimulation, learning and giving right nutrition, Enfagrow A+ MFGM Pro is the first with a breakthrough MFGM (Milk Fat Globule Membrane) and higher levels of DHA compared to other similar Reckitt products, that provides children not just IQ but also EQ development, supporting your children's complete development.

Reckitt's range of products goes one step further to complete #TheMissingHalf for the entire family with their Health and Hygiene portfolio that consists of Dettol and Vanish. As countries start to ease restrictions, hygiene moves from a defensive chore to a habitual act of protection. While families seek to bond with their communities, parents still want complete protection for their kids so that they maximize their potential. For example, not only does Dettol Onzen Body Wash offer the best protection against germs, but it also keeps the skin fresh, soft and moisturised. When it comes to family cleanliness, Vanish helps to remove stains easily, while being colour-safe on all clothes.

Muksitul Islam, ASEAN eCommerce Director at Reckitt, said, "Reckitt is proud to partner with Shopee in the regional Super Brand Day to connect ASEAN consumers to our beloved & trusted brands like Enfagrow A+, Dettol & Vanish. Through Shopee's impressive engagement tools, our consumers can not only look forward to choices tailored to their needs but also an enjoyable shopping experience from our diverse Nutrition, Health & Hygiene portfolio. We wish our consumers a wonderful Super Brand Day experience."

Pavan Challa, Director, Regional Brand Partnerships, Shopee added, "Consumers are shopping more frequently online for household and healthcare needs. We are glad to partner with Reckitt to provide parents and families with a wide variety of trusted brands that gives them the assurance they need when it comes to enhancing family health and nutrition. We will continue partnering with brands to offer shoppers access to greater convenience, variety and value all-year-round through Shopee Mall."

Through the campaign, Reckitt will educate users about tips on health, hygiene and nutrition and there will be exclusive offers on the most anticipated Reckitt Super Brand Day of the year on Shopee Live.

On 13 May, Reckitt will complete #TheMissingHalf with exclusive deals from Enfagrow A+, Dettol and Vanish on Shopee Mall, providing shoppers with the best value and deals including:

Top Spender: Reckitt offers special vouchers, gifts with purchases and exclusive curated bundling sets

Exclusive Protection Bundles: Reckitt is offering special vouchers, gifts with purchase and specially curated bundle sets including

Reckitt is offering special vouchers, gifts with purchase and specially curated bundle sets including Dettol Protection Sets – Antiseptic germicide, disinfectant spray, laundry sanitisers and triggers sprays that kills COVID-19 Virus to protect their home

Enfagrow A+ package with various attractive prizes

Household cleaning sets – Best of Reckitt brands including Vanish and Harpic

Household cleaning sets – Best of Reckitt brands including Vanish and Harpic
Free shipping with minimum Rp.30.000 spend

Find out more about Reckitt's Complete #TheMissingHalf campaign at shopee.co.id/m/super-brand-day

Download the Shopee app for free on the App Store or Google Play Store.