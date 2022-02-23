ComplianceAsia Launches ESG Consulting Services

SINGAPORE, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ComplianceAsia announces the launch of its ESG consulting arm, ComplianceAsia ESG Consulting Pte. Ltd and the hiring of Hiromi Iwakiri to lead the team in Singapore.

Founded by CEO Philippa Allen in 2003, ComplianceAsia is the longest established compliance consulting firm in Asia Pacific, with offices in Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Tokyo and London.

Over the last two years, there has been a significant increase in regulatory focus on environmental issues for financial services firms. Asset managers and insurers in both Hong Kong and Singapore have new regulatory rule sets to incorporate into their businesses on top of a rapidly increasing set of provisions either imposed by investors or European and US regulators.

The Securities and Futures Commission in Hong Kong ("SFC") has published amendments to the Fund Manager Code of Conduct to require fund managers to consider climate-related risks in their investment and risk management processes. The Monetary Authority of Singapore ("MAS") issued its Environmental Risk Management Guidelines for Fund Managers, which are now also effective.

ComplianceAsia ESG Consulting is a specialised service that helps Asia based financial industry firms, including private equity firms, hedge fund managers and traditional asset managers in dealing with the rapidly changing regulatory landscape of ESG investments in our region. We have already been providing policies and procedures for major asset management firms to ensure compliance with the new rules and working on harmonising local Asia Pacific requirements with international policies and procedures.

Ms. Iwakiri brings a long background in alternative assets and broking to ComplianceAsia ESG Consulting and holds a master's degree in Environmental Management from the National University of Singapore. She is joined by Ivan Liu. He comes with extensive experience in sustainability, from designing a company's strategic framework for sustainability to developing metrics for the company based on ESG/sustainability practices and benchmarks.

ComplianceAsia ESG Consulting provides a wide range of ESG consulting services to companies in the Asia-Pacific region that are on the path to ESG compliance and investment.

We implement ESG corporate governance structures, review or draft policies and procedures to meet SFC, MAS, HKMA or JFSA requirements, assist firms in signing up to the UNPRI, advise on stewardship codes, verify and audit ESG adoption and compliance and support ESG integration into firms' investment processes.

Training is also offered by ComplianceAsia ESG Consulting on ESG regulations and standards.

We actively track changes in ESG regulation both in Asia Pacific and globally.

ComplianceAsia has won many industry recognised awards for its exceptional services throughout the years, including "Compliance Service Provider of the Year in the 3rd Regulation Asia Awards for Excellence 2020" and "Best advisory firm – regulation and compliance by HFM Asia Services Awards 2021".

"We all know that the financial industry was in the spotlight at the recent COP26 climate summit. Financial services providers are increasingly required to develop and disclose plans to deal with climate risk and achieve sustainable investment targets and to monitor the credibility of those plans. Given our long-standing commitment to Asia Pacific and our excellent relationships with many of the biggest asset managers in the region, it is a natural progression to launch ComplianceAsia ESG Consulting to help financial institutions develop their ESG compliance capabilities in both Singapore and Hong Kong," said CEO and Founder, Philippa Allen.

"With the accelerating importance of sustainability in Asian financial industry, there is little doubt that financial companies of all license types and sizes will be driven to step up their ESG initiatives in the next five years or shorter. I am thrilled to join ComplianceAsia ESG Consulting. I also look forward to helping clients create a practical ESG framework by utilizing my extensive work experience with various types of financial institutions and key learnings from my professional degree," said Head of ESG, Singapore, Hiromi Iwakiri.

About ComplianceAsia Consulting Limited

ComplianceAsia Consulting Limited ("ComplianceAsia") is the longest established compliance consulting firm in Asia Pacific, established in 2003 with office in Hong Kong, Singapore, Shanghai, Tokyo, and London. We have an unmatched track record of completing complex compliance consulting projects for financial firms in the APAC region.

With 80 multilingual staff, including compliance experts with experience in dealing with the SFC, HKMA, MAS, CSRC, AMAC, JFSA and Asian exchanges, we provide independent, unbiased advice on Asian financial industry legislation and regulations.

The ComplianceAsia Group also includes AML Services Limited, OnlineCompliance.Training, CA College, CPTnow, and ComplianceAsia ESG Consulting.

