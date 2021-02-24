Computime Accelerates Intelligent Enterprise Journey with SAP Solutions in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Computime Group Limited (Stock Code: 0320.HK), a global leader in electronics manufacturing services and specialized Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, is furthering its growth as an intelligent technology-driven enterprise by leveraging a host of SAP solutions in Hong Kong. Computime is in the process of adopting SAP S/4HANA and SAP Analytics Cloud with SAP Cloud Platform as the core, in conjunction with SAP technologies tailored for the technology-driven business to accelerate its digital transformation.

With strong business and operation foundation laid down over years, the Hong Kong-based Computime is further strengthening its growth trajectory and market position from a traditional electronics manufacturer into a developer of innovative technologies for the IoT and smart living sectors. This advancement of digital transformation will reshape Computime's end-to-end operations with the following suite of SAP cloud and on-premises solutions with the aim to reimagine and automate its business processes and make better, faster decisions.

At the core of the deployment is SAP S/4HANA as the backbone that integrates standardized sales, sourcing, manufacturing, finance and reporting processes.

With SAP Analytics Cloud, Computime can visualize its data, produce more customized, accurate forecasts, reports and plans and better manage its workflow, from research to production and shipment.

SAP Sales Cloud enables Computime to quickly and more fully respond to customer requests.

SAP Ariba Sourcing can reduce supplier onboarding costs and compliance risk to help increase product profitability.

Advanced SAP financial tools let Computime gain real-time insight into global cashflow and liquidity management, which ensures secure and compliant treasury operations governance.

"With SAP S/4HANA as our digital foundation, we are in a position to take advantage of other SAP innovations such as SAP Analytics Cloud and SAP Cloud Platform that deliver deep industry-specific capabilities. A high-tech manufacturing solutions organization, like Computime, that invests heavily in research and engineering, has unique needs and we remain at the forefront of our industry by embracing the best new technologies," said Bernard Auyang, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of Computime.

Fabian Padilla Crisol, Managing Director, SAP Hong Kong, said, "As a dynamic company, proven to be committed to transforming to seize opportunities in a fast-changing technology landscape, Computime is now moving forward even faster with SAP solutions. SAP's value-focused approach is enabling Computime to see benefits in terms of productivity, cost savings and sales, with a low total cost of ownership, while ongoing simplification will help it continue to grow as a more agile intelligent enterprise in the future."

