Comscore Adds Veteran Executive Mr. Han Seng Lim to Lead Comscore's Client Services team in SE Asia

RESTON, Va., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, is excited to announce it has appointed Mr. Han Seng Lim as Comscore's Client Services Lead Consultant SE Asia. The role will add strength and experience to Comscore's APAC region where Mr. Lim will continue to build on the relationships that Comscore established with both existing and new clients. Mr. Lim brings more than 20 years of business experience and sales success across the movies industry in Asia.

Mr. Lim was most recently Regional VP, Sales and Marketing SE Asia for Universal Pictures International, where he leaves a proven track record in exceeding business goals through market development and building client relationships. Previously, he held a variety of senior roles in the movies industry.

Mr. Lim graduated from National University of Singapore with a Bachelor of Business Administration and Management.

"Mr. Lim's experience in the pandemic-stricken region and his vast understanding of the market will strengthen our insights into the theatrical business in SE Asia. Now especially, with the reopening of many SE Asian markets after long periods of lockdown it will be essential that data analytics and collection assist in the rebuilding and growth." said Frank Perikleous, Vice President, Movies, APAC & AUS, Comscore. "Along with providing Comscore's International Box Office Essentials (IBOE) service, which is the world's leading Box Office database, Mr. Lim will also provide the exhibition community with access to the latest technologies in data analytics and marketing intelligence through leveraging Comscore's relationships with Showtime Analytics and Gower Street to give the industry unprecedented information, communication platforms and coverage of the region."

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

