Comscore and Samba TV Announce Expansion of Connected TV Data Partnership to Australia

Continuing global expansion of Comscore's cross-platform measurement powered by Samba TV's first-party connected TV data in APAC region

RESTON, Va., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, today announced the expansion of its TV measurement footprint to Australia, driven by its partnership with Samba TV, the leading global provider of omniscreen advertising data and audience analytics. The new connected TV (CTV) measurement solution, launched last year in select European markets, has now reached this key market in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.

"We are delighted to be extending our TV measurement capabilities to Australia," said Bill Livek, CEO, Comscore. "As a leader in TV measurement in the U.S., we are in a unique position to harness our valuable data capabilities in partnership with Samba TV and create an unmatched measurement offer – across platforms and around the world."

Comscore's cross-platform smart TV measurement capabilities will enable advertisers in Australia to understand how to reach valuable audiences. Clients will be able to evaluate the impact of their advertising and its effectiveness at driving key outcomes. The new capabilities will also allow advertisers to access brand level competitive advertising insights as well as overall category insights, to understand the media landscape in Australia and APAC.

"Australia enjoys the largest per capita digital media spend in the world. As the media landscape and consumption patterns evolve faster than ever, it is imperative to add CTV measurement as a source of truth to the media industry in Australia," said Samba TV Co-founder and CEO Ashwin Navin. "We are excited to leverage our massive, global scale of smart TV data to augment the capabilities of leading measurement companies like Comscore to address the complexity of today's media landscape in Australia and APAC."

As a result of this partnership, notable clients have already commenced new TV measurement projects in Europe and now Australia. Comscore and Samba TV plan to continue expansion into additional regions throughout 2021.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

About Samba TV

Samba TV enables the next generation TV experience powered by its first-party data, helping viewers engage with relevant media and empowering brand marketers to quantify that engagement. Samba TV's insights are built on the world's most comprehensive source of real-time viewership data across broadcast, cable, over-the-top, and digital media. Invented in 2011, Samba TV's ACR is integrated at the chipset level across 20 of the top Smart TV brands globally (the most in the industry) analyzing the content on screen in real-time, regardless of source. Samba TV delivers unbiased, comprehensive viewership data addressable through more than a billion devices around the world. The world's leading brands leverage Samba TV to quantify media investments and amplify them across all the screens we use to watch video. For more information, please visit www.samba.tv.

