Conducting Investigative Global & Swiss Due Diligence – Swiss Security Solutions LLC – Zurich, Switzerland

Swiss Security Solutions LLC with trademarks Swiss Detective Agency™ and Private Investigator Switzerland™ is valuable investigative due diligence service provider.

—

Swiss Security Solutions LLC with trademarks Swiss Detective Agency™ and Private Investigator Switzerland™ is an investigative and intelligence due diligence service provider on Global and Switzerland / Liechtenstein level.

Information is the key to managing risk. Swiss Security Solution’s Investigative Due Diligence practice draws on deep experience to help clients make informed business decisions. Our professionals perform comprehensive due diligence investigations on individuals and entities in order to alert clients to risk, disclosure issues, and potential negotiation points. Clients include:

- Funds of funds

- Hedge funds

- Sovereign wealth funds

- Public and private pensions

- Endowments

- Private equity firms

- Institutional investors

- Family offices

- Foundations

- Government programs

- Corporate risk managers

- Investment advisers

-Legal advisers

- Victims of Fraud / Scam

- Victim of Online Fraud / Scam

Our multidisciplinary project teams leverage Swiss Security Solutions’s global network and technological resources to provide reports uniquely tailored to each client’s individual risk profile and preferences. Additionally, the continuity of our teams throughout the due diligence process ensures thoroughness and efficiency.

Due Diligence

Swiss Security Solutions LLC performs customized comprehensive due diligence on individuals and entities in order to alert clients to risks, disclosure issues, and potential negotiation points. Our multidisciplinary project teams provide support tailored to meet clients’ individual needs, from M&A dispute resolution and tax planning to financial and forensic due diligence. The overall goal is providing actionable intelligence to help our Clients make critical decisions. Our unique blend of diverse investigative experience, advanced technology and Global & Local insight allows us to deliver bespoke solutions that enable our clients to manage and mitigate risk throughout the business cycle, secure in the knowledge that their project will be managed in the utmost confidence and according to the highest legal and ethical standards.

Due Diligence during Covid-19 Crisis

New research shows only 44% of organizations conducted third-party due diligence checks during the COVID-19 pandemic, as companies struggled to prevent extensive supply chain disruption by creating new third-party relationships. The survey found that respondent organizations were under mounting pressure to increase revenue (73%) and profits (65%) due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As their organizations were burdened to keep operations and disrupted supply chains running, the survey found that 65% of organizations took shortcuts with KYC and due diligence checks – significantly increasing their risk exposure. Only 44% of respondents conducted initial formal customer or third-party due diligence checks, a 5% drop compared to 2019 survey (49%).

Developments and Improvements of the Due Diligence 2021 Reporting

In response to modern challenges as well as to Covid-19 Crisis, Swiss Security Solutions LLC has developed its innovative data-driven approach to due diligence, providing customers with detailed insights and proprietary ratings on their suppliers and third parties to help ensure they are positively contributing to the organization's reputation and business operations. Compiled by an experienced team of due diligence analysts, the due diligence reports offer customers objective risk ratings according to six main categories of risk; identity, integrity, finance, ESG, cyber, and operational and quality risks. The reports are suitable for any sector or business size, and for any location in the world. With the addition of cybersecurity and credit ratings, Swiss Security Solution’s due diligence reports now draw on more than 250 billion cyber events monitored daily through 150 data sources, and more than 350 million company credit reports on both private and public companies collected from 10,000 sources.

Swiss Security Solutions provides customized security, safety, investigative, intelligence and defence solutions, services and systems to help, serve, secure and care for the people, businesses and public in our communities, and to make our private, business and public customers feel safe. At Swiss Security Solutions, we firmly believe that security is unique and quite unlike any other service. To be effective it requires expertise, skill, and professionalism, as well as a dedication to providing the best possible protection for people, property, data, and assets. We offer suitable integral security solutions from a single source. Their Management has a collective 70 years of industry experience and more than 200 years of intelligence know-how.

Contact Info:

Name: Elena Goeldi

Email: Send Email

Organization: Swiss Security Solutions LLC

Address: Schaffhauserstrasse 550. CH-8052 Zürich, Switzerland

Phone: +41445866033

Website: http://www.swiss-security-solutions.com

Video URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q5XfQ85OLko

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/conducting-investigative-global-swiss-due-diligence-swiss-security-solutions-llc-zurich-switzerland/89045182

Source: MarketersMEDIA

Release ID: 89045182