Conexus Credit Union Selects nCino for a Frictionless Member Experience

REGINA, Saskatchewan and WILMINGTON, N.C., Jan. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking for the global financial services industry, today announced that Conexus Credit Union has selected nCino’s Commercial Banking Solution to increase automation within their business workflows. As part of a single platform, Conexus will also implement nCino’s Automated Spreading Solution, which is powered by nCino IQ (nIQ); and nCino’s Portfolio Analytics and Document Management Solutions.

As one of the largest credit unions in Saskatchewan, Conexus Credit Union has 30 branches to support its 130,000 members. With a mission “to improve the financial well-being of our members and communities,” Conexus chose nCino to equip hundreds of advisors with the tools they need to serve their members with efficiency, transparency and speed. By empowering its employees to make data-driven decisions through the nCino platform, Conexus will reduce time to value, loan processing time and cost, and create a more frictionless experience for its members.

With more efficient workflows and better insights into the loan portfolio, Conexus can also achieve faster time to market, moving at pace and scale to nimbly adapt to changes in the market.

“We are dedicated to bringing unparalleled value to our members and the Saskatchewan community at large,” said Celina Philpot, CEO at Conexus Credit Union. “We’re continuously looking for ways to improve our services and nCino was a clear fit as a partner to help us get to the next level. With nCino, we’re excited to further streamline our operations, boost our decision-making processes, help ensure compliance and create a frictionless experience for our employees and members.”

"We are thrilled to be partnered with Conexus on their modernization journey,” said Greg Wipke, Vice President, Canada at nCino. “Conexus plays an important role in its local economy and members’ financial wellbeing. We’re excited to be able to deliver the nCino platform to help them gain efficiencies, making access to capital easier and faster for its members, while helping Conexus reduce risks through improved transparency."

About nCino

nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. Through its single software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, nCino helps financial institutions serving corporate and commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage customers modernize and more effectively onboard clients, make loans, manage the loan lifecycle, and open accounts. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino is partnered with more than 1,800 financial services providers globally. For more information, visit www.ncino.com.

About Conexus Credit Union

Conexus is a forward-thinking, innovative credit union committed to improving the financial well-being of our members and communities. We do this by creating simple, personal, and empowering experiences for our members that are transformational, not just transactional. We are one of Saskatchewan’s largest credit unions and being connected to our communities across the province is a commitment we have upheld for the last 80+ years. As a local co-operative, our profits are returned to our members through our rates, no-fee accounts, community investment and more. Visit Conexus.ca for more information

